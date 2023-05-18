Epic Games Store kicks off its 2023 Mega Sale by offering Death Stranding for free During Epic Games Store's Mega Sale, players can claim the base game of Death Stranding for free until May 25.

Epic Games Store kicked off its 2023 Mega Sale on May 18, 2023. There are a ton of good games on sale, some featuring deep discounts or some of their first sales yet. However, one of the biggest offers of the sale is the free digital copy of Death Stranding. From now until May 25, 2023 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. It’s worth noting this is just the base game, not the Director’s Cut which features a wealth of additional content and gear. However, if you do happen to want to upgrade to the Director’s Cut after getting the free version, it’s also only $5 USD during the sale.

Death Stranding and its Director’s Cut expansion have been quite some interesting games, offering a very unique journey through a world envisioned by Hideo Kojima. We enjoyed both the base game and Director’s Cut content in our playthroughs of them, and being able to get the base game for free and the upgrade for five bucks is quite the deal.

There are other solid games in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale as well. Cyberpunk 2077 (now fixed up and mostly playable) is only $30 USD during the sale while Returnal got a substantial discount down to $48. Meanwhile, you can use an Epic Games Store coupon to get 25 percent off even new titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Darkest Dungeon 2.

The Epic Games Store 2023 Mega Sale is quite the treat, and a free copy of Death Stranding is the cherry on top. Grab it while it’s free if you haven’t and stay tuned for more sales tomorrow in our usual Weekend Deals features.