Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 11, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Zelda Day (to those who celebrate)

Meanwhile in BOTW...

What if Kirby was the Hero of Time?

And now that one Zelda rap ad from the 1990s.

Can't stop, won't stop, don't even know how to stop

Never heard of "Squeeze Play," but it sounds delightful!

PSA: Don't try this with your staff

RIP money.

The real GOTY every year

Remember DVDs?

You had me at dog with a jetpack...

Cliff's new project should have some news dropping this weekend.

F.B.I. Active Shooter Video tells citizens to "run, hide, and fight"

It's remarkable how far the United States government will go to ensure more citizens will die from senseless gun violence.

Wild Kingdom

Animals are great.

Hit me one more time.

Humans are wild animals at times.

Moving on.

Missy Elliot to become first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

She is most deserving of this honor. In fact, she is supa dupa fly.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 11, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store.

Screenshot of the Shackpets Sticker Store with the free Hero of Time Sticker Pack in the featured spot.
The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. Join the ultimate battle for cuteness today!
Source: Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola