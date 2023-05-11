Evening Reading - May 11, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- A brief history of Ganon, The Legend of Zelda's greatest villain
- How Tears of the Kingdom could tie together Zelda's timeline
- Ultrahand and Fuse are game changers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Controls and button layout - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now OpenCritic's highest rated game ever
- IGF/GDC Awards 2023 winner interviews
- Mega Ran discusses the creation of his new kids album
- ASUS ROG Ally specs, price & release date
- All Pixel product announcements from Google I/O 2023
- Generative AI is coming to Google Search if you like it or not
We've seen lots of Nintendo Switch 2 chatter lately when we've always known the next #Nintendo console is coming in the year 20XX. Keep up folks. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Kz935AyoXW— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 10, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Zelda Day (to those who celebrate)
なんらかの発売日が近いようなので、有名な盾を引き出して来たり… pic.twitter.com/sqwdw7zRMv— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) May 11, 2023
Meanwhile in BOTW...
wait until the end for a pleasant surprise c:#BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/qhvGQLqYju— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 10, 2023
What if Kirby was the Hero of Time?
May 11, 2023
And now that one Zelda rap ad from the 1990s.
Can't stop, won't stop, don't even know how to stop
1 year later from where it all began @GameStop 💜 Wonder how many New locations I visit this year? Only one way to find out! 💜 pic.twitter.com/UqU1pvA9ir— mac k 🏴☠️ (@SpicyMacSauce_) May 11, 2023
Never heard of "Squeeze Play," but it sounds delightful!
PSA: Don't try this with your staff
RIP money.
The real GOTY every year
Remember DVDs?
You had me at dog with a jetpack...
May 9, 2023
Cliff's new project should have some news dropping this weekend.
F.B.I. Active Shooter Video tells citizens to "run, hide, and fight"
It's remarkable how far the United States government will go to ensure more citizens will die from senseless gun violence.
Wild Kingdom
May 8, 2023
Animals are great.
Hit me one more time.
Humans are wild animals at times.
Well damn what she did pic.twitter.com/ZaDal5r6Fb— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) May 7, 2023
Moving on.
Missy Elliot to become first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Congratulations Miss 💜 so well deserved 🙏🏽 the Icon the Legend the Genius 💜💫 @MissyElliott 💜😍💜🌟 pic.twitter.com/5lXrMPQNFo— TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) May 9, 2023
She is most deserving of this honor. In fact, she is supa dupa fly.
