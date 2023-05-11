Evening Reading - May 11, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

We've seen lots of Nintendo Switch 2 chatter lately when we've always known the next #Nintendo console is coming in the year 20XX. Keep up folks. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Kz935AyoXW — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 10, 2023

Happy Zelda Day (to those who celebrate)

Meanwhile in BOTW...

wait until the end for a pleasant surprise c:#BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/qhvGQLqYju — 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 10, 2023

What if Kirby was the Hero of Time?

And now that one Zelda rap ad from the 1990s.

Can't stop, won't stop, don't even know how to stop

1 year later from where it all began @GameStop 💜 Wonder how many New locations I visit this year? Only one way to find out! 💜 pic.twitter.com/UqU1pvA9ir — mac k 🏴‍☠️ (@SpicyMacSauce_) May 11, 2023

Never heard of "Squeeze Play," but it sounds delightful!

PSA: Don't try this with your staff

RIP money.

The real GOTY every year

Remember DVDs?

You had me at dog with a jetpack...

Cliff's new project should have some news dropping this weekend.

F.B.I. Active Shooter Video tells citizens to "run, hide, and fight"

It's remarkable how far the United States government will go to ensure more citizens will die from senseless gun violence.

Wild Kingdom

Animals are great.

Hit me one more time.

Humans are wild animals at times.

Well damn what she did pic.twitter.com/ZaDal5r6Fb — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) May 7, 2023

Moving on.

Missy Elliot to become first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Congratulations Miss 💜 so well deserved 🙏🏽 the Icon the Legend the Genius 💜💫 @MissyElliott 💜😍💜🌟 pic.twitter.com/5lXrMPQNFo — TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) May 9, 2023

She is most deserving of this honor. In fact, she is supa dupa fly.

