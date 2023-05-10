Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mega Ran discusses the creation of his new kids album

Mega Ran has taken an unexpected turn with his latest project and we ask him all about it.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Mega Ran has had an illustrious career that has spanned many years. However, before he became one of the faces of the nerdcore genre, Mega Ran was an educator. He has recently channeled his experience in the worlds of hip hop, video games, and education into creating a new children's album. To learn more, we recently spoke to the man himself.

Mega Ran discussed his process in putting together his kids album, browsing through some of the inherent cringe involved in the process and incorporating his own unique style, as well as his years of experience. He also briefly goes into his past life as a teacher and how that has helped with putting together his album. We also made sure to ask about Mega Ran's current thoughts on music and where his career goes from here.

We've been watching this project for a while. We brought Mega Ran's aspirations to everyone's attention in an early 2023 edition of Evening Reading. You can learn more about Mega Ran's efforts on his Kickstarter page, which is no longer active, but still offers a good overview of what to expect. For more interviews like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

