Mega Ran discusses the creation of his new kids album

Mega Ran has had an illustrious career that has spanned many years. However, before he became one of the faces of the nerdcore genre, Mega Ran was an educator. He has recently channeled his experience in the worlds of hip hop, video games, and education into creating a new children's album. To learn more, we recently spoke to the man himself.

Mega Ran discussed his process in putting together his kids album, browsing through some of the inherent cringe involved in the process and incorporating his own unique style, as well as his years of experience. He also briefly goes into his past life as a teacher and how that has helped with putting together his album. We also made sure to ask about Mega Ran's current thoughts on music and where his career goes from here.

We've been watching this project for a while. We brought Mega Ran's aspirations to everyone's attention in an early 2023 edition of Evening Reading. You can learn more about Mega Ran's efforts on his Kickstarter page, which is no longer active, but still offers a good overview of what to expect.