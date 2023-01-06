Evening Reading - January 6, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! This is most definitely Ozzie coming to you live and in living color and not through strange and untested hologram technology that he found in a CES 2023 back alley. Commence news, memes, and entertainment protocol!

Ok, you guys caught me. I'm on site at CES 2023 as we speak, so no deals posts for this weekend. They'll be back at their regular slot next week. For now, check out what we've seen at CES so far! I'll also be around next week to go more in-depth on a few of the notable reveals.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

TOITLE SOUP!

For the Shacknews Best Comeback of 2022, we awarded it to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Beyond Shredder's Revenge and the Cowabunga Collection, they got added to Knockout City as a fun cameo. Well, if you're going to include the heroes, you'd better include the villains too.

Shredder's not ready to make this trip just yet, but he's sent out Bebop and Rocksteady, flanked by Foot Soldiers, to join the Knockout City roster as part of the latest season. They'll be here on January 10!

What is a MAN?

What's the deal with vampires?

Oh, REIN...feld! Got it!

Choose wisely

It's been a minute since I've featured a Super Mario Maker 2 troll level. Let's watch CarlSagan42 play through this brutal creation with a mind-numbing twist at the end.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Ahead of Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 starting this Sunday, GDQ is looking back at some of the best games of 2022 and speedrunning them. Let's spotlight one, specifically: the Chaos Game. Here's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai walks us through some of the analysis stages of game development.

This week in Shaqnews

The Darts World Championship has been in the sporting news recently. The Inside the NBA crew thought, "How hard could this be?" So let's see the answer for ourselves.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Look out! Cody Rhodes is on his way back!

Tonight in video game music

We interrupt our regularly scheduled video game music feature to signal boost our friend Mega Ran. He's going to focus on a children's album and it's such an honorable endeavor that we'd like to bring some attention to it. Good luck, Mega Ran!

That's the first Friday Evening Reading of 2023! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!