ASUS ROG Ally specs, price & release date

Everything you need to know about the ASUS ROG Ally and how to get one.
Donovan Erskine
ASUS
12

Last month, ASUS revealed the ROG Ally, a handheld PC gaming device designed to compete with the Steam Deck. Fans were pleasantly surprised when the ROG Ally turned out to be a real product, despite being announced on April 1. Now, ASUS has shared the specs, price, and release date for the ASUS ROG Ally.

ROG Ally specs

The list of technical specs for the ROG Ally.

The ROG Ally packs a 7-inch FHD display, 120hz refresh rate, 512G PCle Gen 4 SSD, and a 16GBGB LPDDR5. The handheld is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1. Of the two available models, one AMD processor is capable of up to 2.8 Teraflops of power, while the more expensive model can reach up to 8.6 teraflops.

The ROG Ally also runs on Windows 11 and comes with three months of PC Game Pass. During the reveal stream, ASUS showed that players will be able to natively download and run Game Pass titles from the handheld.

ROG Ally Price and release date

The back and front of an ASUS ROG Ally.

Source: ASUS

The ROG Ally starts at costs $699.99 USD and ships on June 13, 2023. It’s available now for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy. The weaker model will cost $599.99 USD and is set for a Q3 release date.

The full reveal also includes insight into ASUS’ design philosophy when creating the device, including ergonomics and cooling. The manufacturer also talks about the implementation of RGB and the ROG Ally’s Wi-Fi 6E functionality

That’s all of the important specs, price, and release date information for the ASUS ROG Ally PC gaming device. After its initial announcement in April and detailed breakdown today, we’re curious to see how it stacks up with the competition when it launches this summer. Come back to our topic page dedicated to the ROG Ally for any new information on the upcoming handheld device.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 11, 2023 8:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, ASUS ROG Ally specs, price & release date

    • ant321 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 11, 2023 9:13 AM

      Preordere’d

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 11, 2023 9:18 AM

      Lack of suspend is seriously a big deal

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 11, 2023 9:29 AM

        yeah you kinda need that on a portable. i was reading some reddit thread a while back and someone was claiming that suspend while gaming "just works" for them in windows, which i'm skeptical of, but personally haven't tested.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 11, 2023 9:31 AM

          True true. I think the suspend is just outting computer to sleep while playing.

          It works on some games and not others, it's not 100% reliable

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 11, 2023 9:36 AM

        One of many features Microsoft needs to add if they're going to make Windows good for handheld gaming.

        Putting Windows into hibernate while a game is active isn't quite the same as what the Deck or Switch does. Shame because in every other way this seems better.

      • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 11, 2023 10:13 AM

        the verge article said it has it? https://www.theverge.com/23695254/asus-rog-ally-handheld-gaming-pc-hands-on-preview

        "(And yes, the Ally can suspend and resume — that is, you can shut the device down in the middle of a game and pick up where you left off the next time you turn it on.)"

        or is there some other limitation they don't mention?

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 11, 2023 10:14 AM

          It doesn't work well (basically: at all) with games in Windows. It's one area where SteamOS is doing much better.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 11, 2023 10:20 AM

          Its a Windows PC so it works like putting a laptop to sleep with a game running. Not the best, certainly nothing like a Switch or Deck.

          Even the Deck is kind of jank with suspend/resume but its the best I've seen out of a PC. Windows doesn't really even try.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            May 11, 2023 10:21 AM

            If they could get Windows sleep to function like the Xbox, man that would be nice

          • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 11, 2023 10:24 AM

            yea being a windows system that totally makes sense. i just hadn't looked into it much beyond that one article mentioning it. bummer.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              May 11, 2023 10:28 AM

              I'm still planning to sell my Deck. Better specs and display aside, just seeing how much more compact the Ally is makes it seem much more suitable for travel.

              • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                May 11, 2023 10:34 AM

                yea the deck and case take up a good chunk of my travel bag :(

      • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 11, 2023 10:19 AM

        oof, that's unfortunate

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 11, 2023 10:20 AM

      Glad to see they're really trying with the price, but my experience with Asus's software would make me stay away until it has SteamOS support.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 11, 2023 10:22 AM

        Yeah as I mentioned earlier, this is their opportunity to finally release a piece of software that doesn't suck. Lets hope they're up to the task.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 11, 2023 10:26 AM

          They're not. They release software all the time, with basically every one of their PC hardware products, and it's all barely functional and poorly designed.

          The only good thing I can say about Amoury Crate is at least it actually opens and runs on Windows, which is more than I can say for the software Gigabyte apparently expected me to use.

          And hell, just check out today's GN video.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 11, 2023 10:31 AM

        ~$700 always seemed likely to me, not just because they can get better component prices than almost anyone in the PC space but also because it wouldn't overlap with the price of their entry level laptops.

        Asus has a similar laptop share as Apple, they're massive.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 11, 2023 10:33 AM

          Hit post too soon. Hopefully they keep improving their software! The Deck software really improved in the time I had it and hopefully the team Asus has on the Ally can do the same.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 11, 2023 10:34 AM

          I'm aware. I mean their spinoff companies like ASRock and Pegatron are massive, which says a lot.

