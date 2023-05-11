ASUS ROG Ally specs, price & release date Everything you need to know about the ASUS ROG Ally and how to get one.

Last month, ASUS revealed the ROG Ally, a handheld PC gaming device designed to compete with the Steam Deck. Fans were pleasantly surprised when the ROG Ally turned out to be a real product, despite being announced on April 1. Now, ASUS has shared the specs, price, and release date for the ASUS ROG Ally.

ROG Ally specs

The ROG Ally packs a 7-inch FHD display, 120hz refresh rate, 512G PCle Gen 4 SSD, and a 16GBGB LPDDR5. The handheld is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1. Of the two available models, one AMD processor is capable of up to 2.8 Teraflops of power, while the more expensive model can reach up to 8.6 teraflops.

The ROG Ally also runs on Windows 11 and comes with three months of PC Game Pass. During the reveal stream, ASUS showed that players will be able to natively download and run Game Pass titles from the handheld.

ROG Ally Price and release date



Source: ASUS

The ROG Ally starts at costs $699.99 USD and ships on June 13, 2023. It’s available now for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy. The weaker model will cost $599.99 USD and is set for a Q3 release date.

The full reveal also includes insight into ASUS’ design philosophy when creating the device, including ergonomics and cooling. The manufacturer also talks about the implementation of RGB and the ROG Ally’s Wi-Fi 6E functionality

That’s all of the important specs, price, and release date information for the ASUS ROG Ally PC gaming device. After its initial announcement in April and detailed breakdown today, we’re curious to see how it stacks up with the competition when it launches this summer. Come back to our topic page dedicated to the ROG Ally for any new information on the upcoming handheld device.