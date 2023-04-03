The ROG Ally is ASUS' Steam Deck competitor The ROG Ally has a 1080p screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Steam Deck launched last year and is Valve’s solution for PC gamers that don’t want to be chained to their desks in order to enjoy their expansive game libraries. The device’s success has opened the door for competitors to provide their spin on a mobile PC gaming system, including one from a prominent name in that space. ASUS has revealed the ROG Ally, a handheld console that it will be pitting against Valve’s Steam Deck.

ASUS gave us our first look at the ROG Ally in a new YouTube video. Described as a “Windows gaming handheld,” the manufacturer says that users can access all of their gaming libraries on the go. The trailer shows off games like High on Life, Moving Out, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human running on the device. As for what’s under the hood, ASUS has partnered with AMD to create a Ryzen APU specifically for the ROG Ally. It also packs a dual fan design that ASUS says will keep the ROG Ally cool in the player’s hands.

The ROG Ally has a seven-inch display, putting it right on par with the Steam Deck. It also sports a 1080p resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which edges out Valve’s handheld. The trailer also shows off key re-mapping and a library that consolidates games from different platforms into one library. The ROG XG Mobile eGPU is a separate product that can be physically connected to the ROG Ally in order to broadcast it on a television or other large display.

There is no current release date for the ROG Ally, but ASUS has shared a Best Buy store page, where release information is expected to come sometime in the future. While the timing of the announcement originally led most to believe it was an April Fools prank, ASUS has assured that the ROG Ally is a real product and that it will have more information to share soon.