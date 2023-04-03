Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The ROG Ally is ASUS' Steam Deck competitor

The ROG Ally has a 1080p screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
ASUS
31

The Steam Deck launched last year and is Valve’s solution for PC gamers that don’t want to be chained to their desks in order to enjoy their expansive game libraries. The device’s success has opened the door for competitors to provide their spin on a mobile PC gaming system, including one from a prominent name in that space. ASUS has revealed the ROG Ally, a handheld console that it will be pitting against Valve’s Steam Deck.

ASUS gave us our first look at the ROG Ally in a new YouTube video. Described as a “Windows gaming handheld,” the manufacturer says that users can access all of their gaming libraries on the go. The trailer shows off games like High on Life, Moving Out, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human running on the device. As for what’s under the hood, ASUS has partnered with AMD to create a Ryzen APU specifically for the ROG Ally. It also packs a dual fan design that ASUS says will keep the ROG Ally cool in the player’s hands.

The ROG Ally has a seven-inch display, putting it right on par with the Steam Deck. It also sports a 1080p resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which edges out Valve’s handheld. The trailer also shows off key re-mapping and a library that consolidates games from different platforms into one library. The ROG XG Mobile eGPU is a separate product that can be physically connected to the ROG Ally in order to broadcast it on a television or other large display.

There is no current release date for the ROG Ally, but ASUS has shared a Best Buy store page, where release information is expected to come sometime in the future. While the timing of the announcement originally led most to believe it was an April Fools prank, ASUS has assured that the ROG Ally is a real product and that it will have more information to share soon.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 3, 2023 2:15 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The ROG Ally is ASUS' Steam Deck competitor

    • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 3, 2023 12:12 PM

      It's happening! Asus ROG has entered the handheld PC market with the ROG Ally.

      https://youtu.be/S9a3oAiN2ik

      Can't release APU details, but according to Asus, at 15w it's 50% more powerful than the steam deck. At 35w it's twice as powerful. Screen is basically the same size but it can run at 120hz.

      • Rag and Bone Man legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 3, 2023 12:28 PM

        I can't go through the video right now, but if it is running SteamOS and isn't super expensive, I kinda would be interested.

        Steam Deck for me has always had an advantage due to the software, the price, and how easy it is to repair/mod. The last one is a massive issue if you are dropping over $1000.

        Either way, more competition is always good

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 3, 2023 12:28 PM

      Asus is entering the ring against the Steamdeck. Looks promising. I'm calling the price at no less than $800 though.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drLZxyv79Oo

      • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 3, 2023 12:29 PM

        Linus

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9a3oAiN2ik

        • ant321 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 4:26 PM

          60 HZ does sound really appealing. Attaching it to an external GPU is also fairly interesting. Though generally with handhelds i rarely dock it to a tv.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 3, 2023 12:35 PM

        MILLEH DON'T LOOK AT IT

      • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 3, 2023 12:45 PM

        Good, would love to see some competition in this space from big names.

        It might even give Valve a reason to release a Steamdeck 2 sooner rather than later

      • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 3, 2023 12:48 PM

        Why not OLED??!

        • mn3m0n1c legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 1:34 PM

          Price. An OLED would make this a $999.99 item (and likely kill it before it got a chance to take off).

          • mn3m0n1c legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 3, 2023 3:09 PM

            E.G. the Ayaneo Air Pro https://www.ayaneo.com/goods/7849643081973 $699 with a 5.5 inch OLED screen and mobile Ryzen 5. Maxed out with a Ryzen 7 = $1099

          • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 3, 2023 3:22 PM

            Or give it a chance. The only thing that would get me to consider a non Steam Deck is OLED.

            The Switch had an OLED. It can’t be that much of a premium.

            • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 3, 2023 3:46 PM

              The switch OLED is selling for $50 more on an ARM chipset from 2016.

              • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                April 3, 2023 4:08 PM

                Exactly. So even charge $100 up charge on the Steam Deck. I’d do it.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 3, 2023 4:02 PM

            The SWOLED is a $50 premium over the regular Switch and boy is that an awesome upgrade. Throw that screen on one of these handheld PCs and I'm all in

            • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 3, 2023 4:09 PM

              The screen on the SWOLED is so nice. Makes me really torn on whether to buy some stuff on switch or steam.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                April 3, 2023 4:48 PM

                The Steam Deck actually made me use my Switch more by reminding me how much I enjoy playing in handheld. The screen on the Deck is just such trash in comparison, so yeah, like you I'm still sometimes torn on buying Switch or Steam versions just by virtue of the display.

                It really comes down to performance levels that games will hit. The upper band of performance doesn't really factor into if I'll play on Deck since I'd just play those games on my desktop or HTPC anyway.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 3, 2023 4:24 PM

            You guys expecting this to be a sub $1000 product are probably going to get a reality check soon.

            • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              April 3, 2023 4:45 PM

              Yea, I don't really see it being a steamdeck competitor, AyaNeo sure.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 3, 2023 2:19 PM

      wait thats real? it's out?

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 3, 2023 4:14 PM

      'Steamdeck competitor', but I bet it ends up being double the price

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 3, 2023 4:58 PM

        OTOH if they hit $600-$700 with 512GB of onboard storage then there really is no case for the Deck anymore, unless ofc Asus flubs their overlay software on top of Windows 11

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 3, 2023 5:01 PM

          They also need to solve suspend/resume ofc. Its kind of jank on SteamOS, esp compared to the Switch, but its certainly better than Windows 11.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 5:03 PM

          This is an Asus product with ROG branding.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 3, 2023 5:08 PM

            They claim "competitive" in Linus' video, so we'll see!

            If their "competitive" is $1000 then yeah lol

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 3, 2023 5:24 PM

        The thing is, someone like Asus or these other never-heard-of-them companies making Steam Deck competitors is they have to make all their profit off of the hardware. I’m sure Valve is making a profit off of Steam Deck but they’re probably minimizing it because they’re hoping it spurns more Steam usage.

        And it works. Their recent comments around the SD’s one year anniversary says they’ve seen a real uptick in SD owners buying more Steam games. The SD subreddit has all kinds of people saying they had like a handful of Steam games and now they have a ton. I personally re-bought CP2077 on a Steam sale since it runs better with their pre-compiled shaders than from GOG.

        Nintendo sells their system at cost or a loss or at best a modest profit but you have to buy all new games direct from Nintendo, you can’t bring any of your existing games. Valve is doing a modest profit and you can bring your existing games and they’re making money off of new purchases. ASUS likely has to sell at a good profit because they’re not going to see anything from game sales or even sales of the operating systems.

        That said, competition is great. SD2 will be even better if ASUS and others get in the market at a competitive price.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 5:25 PM

          Ideally I'd love for someone like Framework to get into the space, give us custom options.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 3, 2023 5:27 PM

          Nintendo doesn't sell loss leaders just FYI. Microsoft and to a much lesser extent Sony (they tried it with the PS3 and it was a disaster) do though

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 3, 2023 5:35 PM

            At the outset there were reports that the PS3 cost like $900 to make and they were selling it for $599, so like a $300 loss on every unit sold. Granted the launch units were monsters - hardware based PS2 compatibility, lots of stuff like SACD no one ever really used, and Blu-Ray was an expensive idea in 2006 or whatever.

            I can buy into the idea that the console companies, if they’re not hurting for market share, sell the consoles for a modest profit and that as time goes on and the hardware doesn’t change that profit margin goes up, but Nintendo is still selling the mostly-the-same original Switch for $299 with a dock and they’re selling a replacement dock for like $90 and replacement joycons for like $80. They’re definitely getting you into their ecosystem with the Switch and then making most of their profit on everything else, including of course like 30% of every digital game sold (according to the Epic court docs)

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 3, 2023 5:46 PM

              "Nintendo is still selling the mostly-the-same original Switch for $299 with a dock and they’re selling a replacement dock for like $90 and replacement joycons for like $80. They’re definitely getting you into their ecosystem with the Switch and then making most of their profit on everything else, including of course like 30% of every digital game sold (according to the Epic court docs)"

              Nintendo made money on Switch hardware from day one and their profit margins have expanded over time. I don't get the argument that Nintendo is still selling hardware to get people into their software ecosystem when they make more money on their hardware every year, that doesn't make sense. The only time they really lost money on hardware is when they did the emergency price drop on the 3DS in its first summer, but by 2012 they were back in the green on them.

              They're very clear about why they do this. Unlike Microsoft and Sony they aren't a gaming company that's attached to other divisions that can support loss leaders. Entertainment is literally all Nintendo has so they can't afford to lose money on hardware sold while hoping to make it back in software sales. Microsoft is still billions in the red on Xbox while Sony correctly moved away from a loss leader model for the PS4 and PS5.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 3, 2023 4:45 PM

      I really hate that everyone aside from Valve and Nintendo are aiming at 1080p IPS screens. 1080p has double the pixel count of 720p, a huge strain on power and computational demands for a platform that is already very strained for framerate and battery life.

      A 720p OLED is really all that's needed for gaming on a 7" screen. Just do that and I'll be thrilled.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 3, 2023 4:51 PM

        120hz on the Asus is nice tho!

        • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 5:25 PM

          I mean, besides some indie games what is going to be hitting 120fps on that thing? Seems like a waste to me I guess.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 3, 2023 5:26 PM

            A lot. If you only play the most recent games, sure, but a modern AMD APU can run the vast majority of PC games at solid settings.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 3, 2023 5:29 PM

            I'd 120hz and 720p in order to hit a better balance between performance and battery life, but me going on about 720p OLEDs clearly isn't where the industry is headed with everyone aside from Valve and Nintendo pushing 1080p screens on their handhelds.

    • Mo__ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 3, 2023 5:11 PM

      After my experience with an Asus gaming laptop I'd never get something like this from them. Performance wise it was fine, but it had a bunch of annoying issues with stuff like the touchpad and keyboard, and it seems like they deliberately made it as difficult as possible to replace the battery.

      Also the dpad on that thing looks awful.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 3, 2023 5:21 PM

        The simple fact is they don't have the software engineering to solve the problems that Valve has, and likely can't even compete on the level of something like the Ayaneo.

        I like Asus for a bunch of stuff, and use one of their motherboards in my current setup. But the software is absolute garbage that's barely functional on the best days; I use third party shit like openRGB rather than deal with the crap they bundle.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 5:40 PM

          Makes me wonder - how much of Steam’s modifications and improvements for the Steam Deck can they leverage? Like I assume they can’t do the thing Valve does where they use Steam to deliver precompiled shaders but all the stuff Valve did with Big Picture Mode and Proton and stuff, if they delivered something that just booted into BPM like the SD does, what % of the experience would that cover alone?

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 3, 2023 5:52 PM

            All of them, if they run SteamOS. Valve won't keep that proprietary, it's literally not the point.

            A lot of it has already hit the public repos, even if they haven't done an official SteamOS 3 release yet.

            • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 3, 2023 6:06 PM

              Yeah I saw a YouTube video of someone building a SteamOS computer and there was something he was using - I can’t remember if it was a whole distribution or if it was some sort of software package/layer - but basically yeah it was some project on GitHub that essentially recreates as best as possible the SteamOS version on the SD using the stuff Valve has released and also hints from what’s currently on SD. I can’t remember what video it was though.

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                April 3, 2023 6:07 PM

                HoloISO. I tried it, but it was still rough on Nvidia when I did a few months back.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 3, 2023 6:01 PM

            You could install SteamOS and just use that instead of Windows 11, assuming that SteamOS will be ready for other hardware in the coming year

            • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 3, 2023 6:10 PM

              Yeah I guess I’m just wondering - if ASUS screws up laptops (I’ve never had one of their laptops but a few folks in this thread are not a fan) how much of the SteamOS/SD experience could they fuck up through bad software, drivers, etc.

              I have an ASUS motherboard and it’s fine but to this day every time I plug in a different thing into the headphone jack this Windows 95 UI nightmare thing pops up to ask what I just did. I’m not sure I’d want them handling more of the experience.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                April 3, 2023 6:19 PM

                On the flip side, there's a real advantage to using Win11 if you want a zero fuss way of using BNet, EGS, etc.

                I still haven't installed Lutris or tried to make Bnet work because I haven't put in the time. I'll probably do it once D4 drops but otherwise eh

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 3, 2023 5:21 PM

        Yeah the dpad looks terrible

    • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 3, 2023 6:25 PM

      lol windows, nope.

