Evening Reading - May 8, 2023

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Star Trek: Resurgence introduces series fans to a memorable new crew
- Tape to Tape is the energy video game hockey needs
- After Us is an emotional journey to restore the planet
- Ultrahand and Fuse are game changers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Interview: Layers of Fear 2023 is a reimagining, not a reboot
- Bungie wins $6.7 million in lawsuit against Destiny 2 cheat maker LaviCheats
- Street Fighter 6 Open Beta start and end times, how to get access
- Lucid (LCID) still plans to build 10,000 EVs in 2023, has enough cash to last until Q2 2024
- Tesla (TSLA) breaks ground on $375 million Texas lithium refinery
- Lucid (LCID) Q1 2023 earnings results miss revenue & EPS expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's all enjoy watching Simon solve a tough puzzle!
Game of Thrones but make it real life
🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/OIHk2bxjnQ— Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) May 4, 2023
That was a fantastic episode of GoT.
Meet the Atreides
Atreides. #moltobenegesserit pic.twitter.com/OIdOippeRb— Nathan Anderson (@deimosremus) May 4, 2023
I love this fan art.
Disco Elysium fan-made artwork
Guess who’s back with more Disco Elysium Commission slots?— Marie Enger (@so_engery) May 5, 2023
$150 and I’ll draw you your fave scene or character ‘cause I gotta pay! My! Extra hotel fee because I got Covid and don’t wanna expose a bunch of people to my viral load.https://t.co/MEB5o5ahHC pic.twitter.com/xiKcNOPNw5
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
A great thread about Arkane games
Things in each Arkane game that left the deepest impression on me, a thread :D— Sinno 🔸 Immersive Sims (@Sinnoware) May 5, 2023
🧵
This user highlights things they enjoy from each of the titles.
12 foot tall Lawrence?
https://t.co/5RodYLMKrT pic.twitter.com/dOtVq1zpEE— Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) May 6, 2023
Sounds like Blade Runner to me.
One slime bar please!
absolutely nobody:— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) May 7, 2023
razor blade companies: ok we heard you. we added a blue strip with slime
Maybe add a second slime bar.
A dress made for fighting
told my husband i was concerned about the cleavage in this dress and this was his response pic.twitter.com/gUgeKTalxc— cait (@punished_cait) May 5, 2023
This man will fight if he has to.
The coronation was basically a prelude to Dark Souls
I can't believe Dark Souls became so influential, proud of Miyazaki for being a trend setter 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Dzmnu2PnuP— PennyMeowy (@PennyMeowy) May 7, 2023
So many characters have their origin story right here.
-
