Evening Reading - May 8, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's all enjoy watching Simon solve a tough puzzle!

Game of Thrones but make it real life

That was a fantastic episode of GoT.

Meet the Atreides

I love this fan art.

Disco Elysium fan-made artwork

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

A great thread about Arkane games

This user highlights things they enjoy from each of the titles.

12 foot tall Lawrence?

Sounds like Blade Runner to me.

One slime bar please!

Maybe add a second slime bar.

A dress made for fighting

This man will fight if he has to.

The coronation was basically a prelude to Dark Souls

So many characters have their origin story right here.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Check out one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's curled up so tightly into a perfect circle!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled into a perfect circle

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola