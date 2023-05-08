Lucid (LCID) Q1 2023 earnings results miss revenue & EPS expectations Lucid (LCID) reported it's Q1 2023 earnings results, missing on both revenue and EPS expectations.

Today, Lucid (LCID) reported its Q1 2023 earnings, and the results came in below expectations. The luxury electric car maker did manage to hit the EPS whisper number's lowered bar, but since that was projected at a loss it’s not something to brag about.

Lucid was expected to lose $0.41 per share with the whisper number being a loss of $0.43 per share. Lucid actually reported in line with the whisper number, losing $0.43 per share. In terms of revenue, Wall Street analysts expected Lucid to report $210 million in revenue while Earnings Whisper expected $199.36 million in revenue. Lucid managed to miss both expectations, reporting $149.4 million in revenue for the quarter. You can read the full earnings report for yourself.

Lucid (LCID) saw a 9 percent dip in share price in after hours trading on May 8, 2023.

"Our Q1 revenue was approximately $149 million, which represented a year-over-year increase of 159%. We ended the quarter with just over $3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, with total liquidity of approximately $4.1 billion, which we believe is sufficient to fund the Company at least into Q2 of 2024," said Sherry House, Lucid's CFO. "Our mission and optimism are unchanged. We are committed to an environmentally sustainable future – designing, building, and delivering the best EVs on the market."

