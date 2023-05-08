Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Lucid (LCID) Q1 2023 earnings results miss revenue & EPS expectations

Lucid (LCID) reported it's Q1 2023 earnings results, missing on both revenue and EPS expectations.
Bill Lavoy
Lucid
1

Today, Lucid (LCID) reported its Q1 2023 earnings, and the results came in below expectations. The luxury electric car maker did manage to hit the EPS whisper number's lowered bar, but since that was projected at a loss it’s not something to brag about.

Lucid was expected to lose $0.41 per share with the whisper number being a loss of $0.43 per share. Lucid actually reported in line with the whisper number, losing $0.43 per share. In terms of revenue, Wall Street analysts expected Lucid to report $210 million in revenue while Earnings Whisper expected $199.36 million in revenue. Lucid managed to miss both expectations, reporting $149.4 million in revenue for the quarter. You can read the full earnings report for yourself.

Lucid (LCID) after hours trading on May 8, 2023
Lucid (LCID) saw a 9 percent dip in share price in after hours trading on May 8, 2023.

For more earnings news as we work through the companies reporting, stick with Shacknews.

