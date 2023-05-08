Interview: Layers of Fear 2023 is a reimagining, not a reboot We spoke with Anshar Studios about the new Layers of Fear project.

Layers of Fear was one of the most influential horror games of the 2010s. Its success has given way to many more games of its kind and catapulted Bloober Team into one of the premier developers in horror. The developer is now teaming up with Anshar Studios for a new Layers of Fear game that’s been shrouded in mystery. We spoke to Anshar about the new game and what fans of the original can expect.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Damian Kocurek, Creative Director at Anshar Studios to learn more about this year’s Layers of Fear game. With the game being simply titled “Layers of Fear,” fans have been confused about whether it’s a sequel to the second game, or a remake of the original. In the interview, Kocurek explains that Layers of Fear 2023 isn’t a reboot of the 2016 game, but a reimagining of it and the 2019 sequel.

Layers of Fear will be released this June for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more interviews with video game developers, make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.