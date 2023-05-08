Street Fighter 6 Open Beta start and end times, how to get access Here is when the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta will start and end, and how you can play it.

Street Fighter 6 is preparing to go for broke when it releases in June. However, Capcom is about to give fans a small taste of what to expect with an Open Beta that will take place in just a few weeks. Shacknews is here with all of the information on how long this beta period will last, as well as whether players need to take any extra steps before diving in.

Street Fighter 6 Open Beta start and end times

The Street Fighter 6 Open Beta starts on May 19, 2023 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. It will conclude at the same time at the end of the night on March 21. Capcom notes that times may be affected if any emergency maintenance is required.

The Street Fighter 6 Open Beta is open to all players on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership is not required to play this beta. However, players will need to register a Capcom ID and link their desired platform in order to participate. Players can register for their Capcom ID over on the Capcom website.



Source: Capcom

The Street Fighter 6 Open Beta features the game's character creator (only one character can be created), Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, the Hub Goods Shop, daily Extreme Battles, the Game Center (which is updated daily), the DJ Booth, and Photo Spot. Cross-platform play will be available.

The following characters are playable during the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta:

Luke

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

The following stages are playable:

Metro City Downtown

Genbu Temple

Carrier Byron Taylor

Tian Hong Yuan

The Macho Ring

Training Room

These are the start and end times for the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta. More information, including minimum and recommended specs for PC users can be found on the Street Fighter 6 website. The full version of Street Fighter 6 will come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 on June 2.