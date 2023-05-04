Evening Reading - May 4, 2023 - Star Wars Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- After Us is an emotional journey to restore the planet
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie takes Don't Nod's choice-driven style and animates it
- Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Ravenlok review: Adventures in Voxel-land
- Coinbase (COIN) calls for 'crypto specific rules, rather than regulation by enforcement'
- Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 Mac sales down 31% from prior year
- Phil Spencer is 'disappointed' by Redfall, too
- GameStop (GME) Ireland is closing all 35 stores
- Apple (AAPL) adds $90 billion to stock buyback program & increases dividend
- GameStop (GME) sets June 15 date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) bankruptcy is a blessing for GameStop (GME) investors
$BBBY holders at 4:00 p.m. on the last day of trading. pic.twitter.com/7Qq1cJOupo— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 2, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
May the 4th be with you... Always
Happy #StarWarsDay!— ESA (@esa) May 4, 2023
What would you do if a floating Darth Vader was chasing you?😱#MayThe4thBeWithYou!🎇 @Astro_Alex @starwars pic.twitter.com/5UK0ULe76l
Hit me with some Yub Nub!
That's the good stuff.
Here's to glitter and leaving sparkle with everyone you meet. We will miss you always, Carrie. pic.twitter.com/K0VYvwQ03G— Star Wars (@starwars) May 5, 2023
Breath of the Wild clips for your viewing pleasure
ズルしてないのに怒られた#ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mzloh4X4BB— Aqua (@Aqua10202) May 2, 2023
Neat, but hit me again.
just dropping on by! #BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/EA4TabAzIb— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 2, 2023
Interesting.
“mooom i want tears of the kingdom”— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 2, 2023
mom: we have tears of the kingdom at home
tears of the kingdom at home: #BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/lRlsH5hjjX
Can't wait to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on my Nintendo Switch entertainment system.
Wild Kingdom
A rhino walks straight up to him while he is filming and wants a belly scratch. 💕😂pic.twitter.com/3ff4dTU6jv— The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 1, 2023
Belly rubs are great.
Dexter the lion greets the man who raised him at a wildlife sanctuary ☺ pic.twitter.com/BgmMOyR1xV— agent Smith (@agnt_Smith_page) November 30, 2022
Lions, am I right?
May 1, 2023
*OHIO INTENSIFIES*
being nominated for a social media award for our twitter while also living thru this era of twitter pic.twitter.com/oEOnX4fCdO— NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) May 1, 2023
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Twitter account is one of the only good reasons to visit that social media platform, and they literally tweet about poop all day.
On this day in 1992, Cavs began preparations for East semifinal series vs Celtics … which Cleveland won in 7 games. It proved to be the final playoff series of Larry Bird’s career. More hoops https://t.co/07DB6szupr pic.twitter.com/LJJ5sx0q1m— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 1, 2023
Shout out to Cleveland Cavalier great Mark Price.
VONTAE MACK NO MATTER WHAT.
Welcome to Canton, Mama Kelce.
How about a meme?
May 4, 2023
A fine meme at that!
F-Zero-like game
Oops I accidentally tweeted a mockup of the new pre-race circuit establishment intro featuring a brand new jingle composed by MYRONE— Aaron McDevitt :: Aero GPX Dev (@aaronmac64) May 3, 2023
This tweet is only gonna last as long as my boss doesn't find out about it, don't tell him pic.twitter.com/PYyZ664wMV
Aero GPX is shaping up to be super fun.
Alexy Pajitnov and Henk Rogers talk Tetris
When these legends speak, I listen.
The Federal Reserve, an endless supply of money, and the Liquidity Fairy at the end of the universe
Ah shit.. here we go again
by u/doughb0ii in wallstreetbets
The Federal Reserve may have raised rates for the last time for this current monetary policy tightening cycle. Just in time for more banks to fail this weekend!
Jim strikes again pic.twitter.com/y9qDFZTJwS— Inverse Cramer (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) May 3, 2023
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 4, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 4, 2023 - Star Wars Day