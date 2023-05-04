Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 4, 2023 - Star Wars Day

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
5

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

May the 4th be with you... Always

Hit me with some Yub Nub!

That's the good stuff.

Breath of the Wild clips for your viewing pleasure

Neat, but hit me again.

Interesting.

Can't wait to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on my Nintendo Switch entertainment system.

Wild Kingdom

Belly rubs are great.

Lions, am I right?

*OHIO INTENSIFIES*

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Twitter account is one of the only good reasons to visit that social media platform, and they literally tweet about poop all day.

Shout out to Cleveland Cavalier great Mark Price.

VONTAE MACK NO MATTER WHAT.

Welcome to Canton, Mama Kelce.

How about a meme?

A fine meme at that!

F-Zero-like game

Aero GPX is shaping up to be super fun.

Alexy Pajitnov and Henk Rogers talk Tetris

When these legends speak, I listen.

The Federal Reserve, an endless supply of money, and the Liquidity Fairy at the end of the universe

Ah shit.. here we go again
by u/doughb0ii in wallstreetbets

The Federal Reserve may have raised rates for the last time for this current monetary policy tightening cycle. Just in time for more banks to fail this weekend!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 4, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company.

Screenshot of Shackpets app with Amy the dog sporting the new Hero of Time Sticker Pack.
Download the Shackpets Hero of Time Sticker Pack for free today!
Source: Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

Hello, Meet Lola