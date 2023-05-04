Evening Reading - May 4, 2023 - Star Wars Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

$BBBY holders at 4:00 p.m. on the last day of trading. pic.twitter.com/7Qq1cJOupo — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 2, 2023

May the 4th be with you... Always

Hit me with some Yub Nub!

Here's to glitter and leaving sparkle with everyone you meet. We will miss you always, Carrie. pic.twitter.com/K0VYvwQ03G — Star Wars (@starwars) May 5, 2023

Breath of the Wild clips for your viewing pleasure

“mooom i want tears of the kingdom”



mom: we have tears of the kingdom at home



tears of the kingdom at home: #BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/lRlsH5hjjX — 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 2, 2023

Can't wait to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on my Nintendo Switch entertainment system.

Wild Kingdom



A rhino walks straight up to him while he is filming and wants a belly scratch. 💕😂pic.twitter.com/3ff4dTU6jv — The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 1, 2023

Dexter the lion greets the man who raised him at a wildlife sanctuary ☺ pic.twitter.com/BgmMOyR1xV — agent Smith (@agnt_Smith_page) November 30, 2022

*OHIO INTENSIFIES*

being nominated for a social media award for our twitter while also living thru this era of twitter pic.twitter.com/oEOnX4fCdO — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) May 1, 2023

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Twitter account is one of the only good reasons to visit that social media platform, and they literally tweet about poop all day.

On this day in 1992, Cavs began preparations for East semifinal series vs Celtics … which Cleveland won in 7 games. It proved to be the final playoff series of Larry Bird’s career. More hoops https://t.co/07DB6szupr pic.twitter.com/LJJ5sx0q1m — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 1, 2023

Shout out to Cleveland Cavalier great Mark Price.

VONTAE MACK NO MATTER WHAT.

Welcome to Canton, Mama Kelce.

F-Zero-like game

Oops I accidentally tweeted a mockup of the new pre-race circuit establishment intro featuring a brand new jingle composed by MYRONE



This tweet is only gonna last as long as my boss doesn't find out about it, don't tell him pic.twitter.com/PYyZ664wMV — Aaron McDevitt :: Aero GPX Dev (@aaronmac64) May 3, 2023

Aero GPX is shaping up to be super fun.

Alexy Pajitnov and Henk Rogers talk Tetris

When these legends speak, I listen.

The Federal Reserve, an endless supply of money, and the Liquidity Fairy at the end of the universe

The Federal Reserve may have raised rates for the last time for this current monetary policy tightening cycle. Just in time for more banks to fail this weekend!

Jim strikes again pic.twitter.com/y9qDFZTJwS — Inverse Cramer (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) May 3, 2023

