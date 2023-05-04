GameStop (GME) Ireland is closing all 35 stores GameStop Ireland is hosting a major sale ahead of its shutdown.

GameStop has been one of the more interesting companies to follow over the past couple of years, with the 2021 stock short squeeze having a massive impact on the business. Unfortunately, some bad news has hit GameStop’s international affairs, as the video game retailer has announced that it will be closing its Ireland stores.

The news came by way of the official GameStop Ireland Twitter account earlier today. “We are disheartened to announce that GameStop Ireland will be closing.” According to the Irish Examiner, the closures will impact all 35 GameStop locations in Ireland. Eight of these stores are located in the nation’s capital, Dublin. Back in March, GameStop ceased some of its services in Ireland, such as the ability to buy gift cards or trade-in used products. The Irish publication also shares that there has been a gradual decline over the last several years, as GameStop operated 50 Irish locations back in 2010.

We are disappointed to announce that GameStop Ireland will be closing. But while we're here, we've got a range of discounts across hundreds of items. Once they're gone, they're gone: https://t.co/etiazZla7S pic.twitter.com/GZlkb4Vgw3 — GameStop Ireland (@GameStopIE) May 4, 2023

GameStop Ireland also announced a store-wide sale as it looks to get rid of as much inventory as possible before its closure. On the Irish website, we can see markdowns on apparel, collectibles, and games. This includes discounts on newer titles such as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

The closure of GameStop Ireland is a stark contrast to the state of the company’s US division, which reported some surprisingly good earnings and revenue numbers in its most recent earnings report. The company has also stated that it’s on the path to full-year profitability. With GameStop Irelands shutting down all of its locations, we’ll be watching to see if any other GameStop arms suffer a similar fate. For all of your GameStop news, Shacknews is the place to be.