GameStop (GME) sets June 15 date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders GameStop's (GME) annual shareholders meeting will happen next month.

Every year, GameStop (GME) holds an annual shareholders' meeting where investors and company executives all come together to discuss the state of the company. With summer approaching, GameStop has sent out an official notice to announce the date for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

GameStop announced the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a notice filed to the SEC this week. The meeting will take palace on June 15, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. It will be held as a fully digital event. GameStop provided some additional info about the state of the company and recent events in the announcement.

At the start of fiscal 2021, GameStop had burdensome debt, dwindling cash, outdated systems and technology, and no meaningful stockholders in the boardroom. The Company was in distress and had an uncertain future. Recognizing this, we spent fiscal 2021 refreshing our board, rebuilding our teams, recapitalizing the balance sheet and paying down debt. We also established accretive partnerships, fortified our infrastructure and explored growth opportunities – some of which materialized and some of which did not. This was an important period of foundation-building and investment.

In fiscal 2022, GameStop’s operating environment dramatically changed due to the onset of inflation, rising interest rates and macro headwinds. Rather than stand still, we pivoted to cutting costs, optimizing inventory and enhancing the customer experience. We also found efficient ways to improve shipping times, integrate online and in-store shopping experiences, and establish a culture of increased incentivization among store leaders and tenured associates.

