GameStop (GME) sets June 15 date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Every year, GameStop (GME) holds an annual shareholders' meeting where investors and company executives all come together to discuss the state of the company. With summer approaching, GameStop has sent out an official notice to announce the date for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
GameStop announced the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a notice filed to the SEC this week. The meeting will take palace on June 15, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. It will be held as a fully digital event. GameStop provided some additional info about the state of the company and recent events in the announcement.
We’re just over a month away from GameStop’s (GME) Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We’ll be following closely for any news out of the event. Until then, stick with Shacknews for all your GME needs.
