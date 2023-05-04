Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Coinbase (COIN) calls for 'crypto specific rules, rather than regulation by enforcement'

In addition to reporting its Q1 2023 earnings, Coinbase called on the U.S. to lead the way with crypto specific rules.
Bill Lavoy
1

Coinbase (COIN) reported its Q1 2023 earnings report today, and within the report was a call from the company for crypto specific rules. This comes following news in March that Coinbase had received an SEC Wells notice, and further news in April that Coinbase was suing the SEC to compel the regulator to respond to a July 2022 petition.

The full statement regarding the need for crypto specific rules is below:

In addition to Coinbase calling for crypto specific rules, the company reported its Q1 2023 earnings. Going in, the Wall Street consensus EPS expectations were a $1.35 per share loss, but the company reported a smaller loss than expected. The Wall Street consensus revenue expectation was $667 million, which the company beat reporting $772.53 million in sales.

For more compelling stories on Coinbase and cyrpto in general, stick right here with Shacknews.

