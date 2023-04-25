Coinbase sues SEC to compel the regulator to respond to a July 2022 petition Coinbase is looking to force the US Securities and Exchange commission to provide 'overdue' guidance on crypto regulation.

Coinbase has sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission in hopes of forcing the federal regulator to clarify positions on cryptocurrency and whether or not current securities rule-making and processes can be applied to the crypto industry. Even after cryptocurrency and NFTs have cooled off heavily from the absolute high of craze they were on in the last several years, Coinbase remains one of the largest crypto exchange platforms available. However, it’s not without risk. The company continues to try to navigate the cloudy waters of US regulations and attempt to remain on the level, to the point of putting up a petition demanding a stance on crypto securities from the SEC which has, up to this point, gone unanswered by the government body.

Coinbase announced its intention to sue the SEC via a press release on its website on April 24, 2023:

Today Coinbase filed a narrow action in federal court to compel the SEC to respond yes or no to our July 2022 petition asking the SEC to use its formal rulemaking process to provide guidance for the crypto industry. The rulemaking process exists so that agencies can develop regulation with the benefit of public input, and have their position tested through judicial review. To date, more than 1,700 entities and individuals have submitted comments to Coinbase’s petition echoing the request for clarity.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal echoed the company's lawsuit, demanding clarification of rules on crypto securities by the SEC.

Source: Coinbase

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal went on to further expand on the reasoning behind this lawsuit, claiming that not only has the SEC failed to respond to Coinbase’s petition for clarification on crypto securities rules, but that the lack of clarity in this topic in general has put crypto businesses like Coinbase in a tight spot, an example of which can arguably be seen when Coinbase received a Wells notice from the SEC in March 2023, warning of impending regulatory action against the company.

It's obvious that there’s a lack of clarity among our regulators regarding crypto, as even the chair of the SEC has declined to say which crypto assets are securities. The crypto industry, and its users need clear laws and rules to follow that are built for a new technology. Enforcement actions based in inapplicable securities law aren’t the answer.

With the Wells notice still hanging overhead and Coinbase now challenging the SEC to clarify its stance on crypto securities and rules pertaining to them, it will be interesting to see what comes next. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.