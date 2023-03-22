Coinbase (COIN) CEO reveals the crypto company has received an SEC Wells notice CEO Brian Armstrong shared word of the Wells notice from the SEC, which he feels is signaling enforcement action against Coinbase in the near future.

It would appear that Coinbase is circling the wagons and getting ready for what could be upcoming penalization from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Today, CEO Brian Armstrong shared publicly that Coinbase had received a Wells notice from the SEC and, despite the claim that Coinbase has worked with the SEC to ensure that it is doing business properly and within legality, Armstrong believes this could mean upcoming enforcement action against the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Armstrong shared word of the Wells notice from the SEC via his personal Twitter on March 22, 2023. He goes on to say that Coinbase should, by the SEC’s own standards, be in compliance with rules and regulations.

Today, Coinbase received a Wells notice from the SEC focused on staking and asset listings. A Wells notice typically precedes an enforcement action. Two years ago the SEC reviewed our business in detail and approved Coinbase to go public. Our S1 clearly explained our asset listing process and included 57 references to staking. Coinbase runs a rigorous asset review process and has rejected more than 90% of assets that have applied to be listed on the platform.

Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong revealed on his personal Twitter that the cryptocurrency exchange company received a Wells notice from the SEC.

Source: Twitter

Armstrong further suggests that should Coinbase be penalized as he expects, the company is fully prepared to go to court and prove its adherence to SEC policies and procedures regarding its ongoing business.

While we understand that this is all part of the journey to reforming our financial system, we are right on the law, confident in the facts, and welcome the opportunity for Coinbase (and by extension the broader crypto community) to get before a court. Going forward, the legal process will provide an open and public forum before an unbiased body where we will be able to make clear for all to see that the SEC simply has not been fair, reasonable, or even demonstrated a seriousness of purpose when it comes to its engagement on digital assets.

Coinbase is one of a few major platforms that has remained active despite the many crashes happening in the cryptocurrency market, not the least of which included the FTX crypto exchange platform filing for bankruptcy. Nonetheless, Armstrong seems confident that Coinbase will weather any issues and come through in the right. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further information.