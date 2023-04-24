Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) bankruptcy is a blessing for GameStop (GME) investors

Shacknews has been covering GameStop stock news since long before the events of early 2021 when the shares shot up 400% in a single month. As a media outlet doing our very best to provide factual financial news information, the ensuing flood of so-called "meme stocks" has created an enormous amount of static when trying to vet potential story leads that are coming from someone on Reddit or Twitter. The "meme stock" term has been conflated with the ongoing turnaround efforts at GameStop in an effort to market risky securities to investing novices and undermine what began as a populist Internet movement.

In a world where "trust me bro" is viewed as a legitimate source for many individuals on the Internet, the recent rumors swirling around Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) really had me shaking my head in disbelief. Despite numerous red flags, many investors and traders were tricked into buying shares of BBBY by countless shills across various social media channels. Like the penny stock swindlers of the past, many stocks labeled "meme stocks" in 2023 are nothing but blackholes where investment capital goes to die. So I say good riddance to Bed Bath & Beyond, and power to the players. The mainstream media has one less penny stock to slap its "next GameStop" narrative onto.

The level of cognitive dissonance on display with BBBY longs is in-line with the magical thinking seen in other purely speculative assets like NFTs or other "meme stocks" like AMC.

GameStop Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen is not free from blame

A sad truth of Bed Bath & Beyond's "meme stock" status is that GameStop's Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen arguably started the frenzy when he disclosed a BBBY stake on March 7, 2022, and pushed for corporate leadership changes. Some investors who had just witnessed the power of Ryan Cohen as an activist investor play out at GameStop joined the fund manager in buying Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which at the time had rocketed to $30/share. After failing to reach any agreements wtih BBBY's board, Cohen exited his position on August 18, 2022. The stock fell 34% on that news, but that was just the beginning of the pain for shareholders.

It would stand to reason that someone who followed Ryan Cohen into BBBY stock would also follow him out when he sold, but that is sadly not what happened. Rumors began to swirl on Twitter and Reddit that Cohen was going to acquire all or part of Bed Bath & Beyond. Some of these rumors even claimed that GameStop would acquire Bed Bath & Beyond. Each weekend, the same people would post tinfoil hat theories for why "the merger will be announced Monday." Countless Mondays have passed, and BBBY shareholders are left holding the bag.

Weaponization of social media against the Reddit rebellion

Twitter's search is being gamed by shills who attach any BBBY content to GME-related tags

Over the past year, many tweets have tagged $GME alongside information that has nothing to do with the stock. This has been going on with $AMC since January 2021, but the addition of $BBBY provided shills with a great way to get even more misinformation in front of the eyes of existing and potential GameStop investors. One of the truly amazing conclusions that can be drawn from the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021 is that a movement can occur when small investors pool their assets together.

The "meme stock" label and "next GameStop" rhetoric from mainstream media coverage as well as social media shills has undoubtedly divided the capital available to take over GameStop's share float. Despite these headwinds, GameStop shareholders own a stock that is up almost 10% for the year 2023 with nearly 200,000 individuals holding directly registered shares. The video game retailer is essentially debt-free after raising capital and paying off its long-term debt in 2021, something that the Bed Bath & Beyond board didn't do when given multiple opportunities during the stock's multiple squeezes in 2022.

If on Monday you don't liquidate your $BBBY to buy $GME, you will effectively obliberate yourself from the market. It was nice knowing you.

Protip: try blackjack next time. — Professor (@shortdestroyer) April 23, 2023

There is no "next GameStop"

The BBBY chart over the past year highlights the company's slow march to zero.

Source: TC2000

Bed Bath & Beyond highlights how damaging it can be to chase the "next GameStop." The reason that GME investors survived the last few volatile years is because the investment was founded on a strong fundamental thesis laid out publicly by Keith Gill. GameStop's new board has to continue to execute, but investors are on somewhat more solid ground following the surprise profit reported in Q4 2022. Much of what has driven these other so-called "meme stock" investments has been an optically or objectively low share price.

Some people just want to set their money on fire.

Source: r/BBBY

With AMC currently trading below $5/share and BBBY now trading for less than 20 cents/share, it is very important for novice investors and traders to realize that share price does not matter when making investment decisions. You can and will lose 100% of a stock trading at $1/share just as fast as you can lose 100% of stock with a $100/share price. Learn more about the companies before you buy into their stocks. Find out how much debt they have. Is it serviceable? Are they going to have to raise capital and dilute shareholders? These fundamental questions can prevent more capital from being destroyed. At the end of the day, stocks have low share prices for a reason, and investors can avoid financial losses with some actual due diligence.

America's gambling problem

The United States is truly in an era marked by excessive risk-taking that exploded during the COVID lockdown. In recent history, investors have piled into illiquid cryptocurrency assets like NFTs and tokens to only witness massive capital losses. America has also begun to legalize app-based sports betting in many states. It's never been easier to lose money fast.

On the stock investment side, Robinhood opened the door to smaller investors with fractional share ownership and no commissions. These seemingly well-intentioned changes have made their way into most Wall Street brokers now, making it easier than ever for individual investors to buy a piece of any company. "Meme stocks" have slid perfectly into this culture of gambling, with novice traders and investors trying to recreate the tremendous gains witnessed in GameStop's stock from 2020 to today. Sadly, the GME squeeze and the ongoing corporate turnaround at the company can't be easily recreated. Many traders and investors were tricked into thinking BBBY was the next way to get rich quick, and if you took gains at the right time it was. "Open the casino!" they exclaimed on every Monday morning, forgetting that the house usually wins.

There are people who got hurt by Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy who didn't know any better, but Wall Street simply does not care. The attitude that fueled the GME movement in 2021 continues to be rebranded by questionable players in and around the stock market. Perhaps people will think twice the next time they hear "this could be the next GME."

