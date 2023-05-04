Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 Mac sales down 31% from prior year

Apple's (AAPL) impressive quarter also came with some bad news for Mac sales.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
3

Today, Apple (AAPL) released its earnings report for Q2 2023. Impressively, the company beat both earnings and revenue expectations, powered by a record second quarter for iPhone sales. However, this financial prosperity did not extend to all of Apple’s products. Apple’s earnings report also revealed that Mac sales were down 31 percent from last year.

Apple shared a consolidated financial statements PDF alongside its Q2 2023 earnings report. The PDF includes sales figures for iPhone, Mac, iPad, Wearables, and Services. In Q2, Apple made $7.1 billion in Mac Sales. This represents a 31 percent drop from the $10.4 billion it made during Q2 last year. Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about Mac’s sales during the Q2 earnings call.

Cook goes on to reaffirm that the M2 MacBooks that were released in 2022 are amazing products, stating that users have raved about their power and capability.

Unlike Mac, iPhone had a stellar quarter for Apple, setting a new record for iPhone revenue in the second quarter. This propelled the company to beat both earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Apple also announced a $90 billion addition to its stock buyback program. For all your Apple news, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

