Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 Mac sales down 31% from prior year Apple's (AAPL) impressive quarter also came with some bad news for Mac sales.

Today, Apple (AAPL) released its earnings report for Q2 2023. Impressively, the company beat both earnings and revenue expectations, powered by a record second quarter for iPhone sales. However, this financial prosperity did not extend to all of Apple’s products. Apple’s earnings report also revealed that Mac sales were down 31 percent from last year.

Apple shared a consolidated financial statements PDF alongside its Q2 2023 earnings report. The PDF includes sales figures for iPhone, Mac, iPad, Wearables, and Services. In Q2, Apple made $7.1 billion in Mac Sales. This represents a 31 percent drop from the $10.4 billion it made during Q2 last year. Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about Mac’s sales during the Q2 earnings call.

During the $AAPL Q2 2023 earnings conference call, Apple CEO @tim_cook addressed the 31% YoY decline in Mac sales. pic.twitter.com/TnFguaCsae — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 4, 2023

Mac faced a very difficult comparison because of the incredibly successful rollout of our M1 chips throughout the Mac line-up last year. And like our other product lines, Mac is facing some macroeconomic headwinds and foreign exchange headwinds as well.

Cook goes on to reaffirm that the M2 MacBooks that were released in 2022 are amazing products, stating that users have raved about their power and capability.

Unlike Mac, iPhone had a stellar quarter for Apple, setting a new record for iPhone revenue in the second quarter. This propelled the company to beat both earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Apple also announced a $90 billion addition to its stock buyback program.