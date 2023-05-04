Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Apple (AAPL) is out with its Q2 2023 earnings report, showing an earnings and revenue beat.
Donovan Erskine
The world’s largest company, Apple (AAPL), has shared its earnings report for Q2 2023. One of the most anticipated releases of the week, the report gave us a clear idea at how Apple’s business performed in the second quarter of its financial year. Good news for Apple, and likely the market at large, Apple beat earnings and revenue expectations.

Apple’s (AAPL) Q2 2023 earnings report was shared in a letter on its Newsroom site. The company’s quarterly revenue was $94.8 billion. Despite being a 3 percent decrease from last year, this is above the Wall Street estimate of $93 billion. Apple’s earnings per diluted share were $1.52, beating the Wall Street consensus $1.43 expectation. Company leadership provided a quote alongside the report.

Four color variations of the 2022 MacBook Air.

Source: Apple

“We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We continue to invest for the long term and lead with our values, including making major progress toward building carbon neutral products and supply chains by 2030.”

Apple setting a new record for Q2 iPhone sales is quite significant, as this was likely the driving force behind the company beating expectations. The financial statement PDF reveals that most of Apple’s products, including Macbooks and iPads, were down in year-over-year comparisons.

This quarter, Apple also announced that it’s adding $90 billion to its stock buyback program. For more on Apple’s (AAPL) earnings report, and all of this week’s other financial news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

