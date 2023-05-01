Evening Reading - May 1, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Deceit 2 will offer unique ways to trick your friends & zero in on the monster among you
- Sakurai details how Kirby gameplay inspired Smash knockback mechanic
- 7 things I wish I'd known before starting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Turgle is my Glup Shitto
- Ultrahand and Fuse are game changers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Shack Chat: Which video game character would you draft number one overall?
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 3.5 patch notes begin work fixing performance woes
- Rocket League gets new Droid Packs for Star Wars Day
- Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 composer Ryo Nagamatsu leaves Nintendo
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie tops $1 billion in global box office sales
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's a Monday bank holiday edition of Cracking the Cryptic!
Shattered Throne speedrun
Gotta go fast!
Halo speedrunning!
Silent Cartographer is a great level to run.
Halo details you missed
There's no way you knew all of these. Did you know any?
Trying the CCAR 24 hour ration
I love Steve's channel here. Quite informative!
Halo 2 glitching
I miss bouncing and just messing around in Halo 2 so much. pic.twitter.com/VN4icnO71u— Frostii (@BadMrFrostii) April 27, 2023
I remember spending hours in Halo 2, chatting with people from overseas, doing nothing but exploring and doing glitches.
Halo 2 LANs in 2023
Halo 2 never dies pic.twitter.com/XLeYDZWxaf— GuN ShoT (@gunsh0t) April 22, 2023
Who would have thought?
Elden Ring but make it PSX
PS1 inspired Godrick the Grafted I made a while back pic.twitter.com/VIpBasV6k0— Nath (@headwaregames) April 28, 2023
This actually looks pretty great.
Look at this adorable bee
Heroic Honeybee pic.twitter.com/NESnyWqqhz— John Ramsey 🐁⚔ (@jramseyi) March 29, 2023
This is some old school art style and I love it.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Look at this perfect loaf!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
