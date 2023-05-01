Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 3.5 patch notes begin work fixing performance woes The PC patch should be out today while consoles receive it this Tuesday.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released over the weekend. While Star Wars fans found a lot to enjoy, there's no denying that there were some big problems that affected a sizable amount of the user base. EA and Respawn have gotten to work on the long process of fixing Survivor's many optimization issues with a patch that's hitting PC today and coming to consoles tomorrow.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reddit account:

We've released a patch for PC today to make some performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering. You can expect more PC updates as soon as possible. Tomorrow, 5/2, we will be releasing a patch for consoles that address various performance issues and bugs as well. Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die. The PC version of the game has already received the fixes coming to console on 5/2. We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms. Thank you for your support, patience and, most of all, your detailed feedback! Let us know if you run into any further issues.

It should be noted that there aren't a lot of details in those PC patch notes. They simply note that there are unspecified improvements to non-raytraced rendering. Meanwhile, the console version of the game has listed some specific fixes, including a few that address some of our grievances in our review. Don't count on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to be completely patched up overnight, since it launched in such a questionable state that Respawn Entertainment had to issue an apology to PC users. Expect more fixes in the weeks ahead.

In spite of its issues, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has plenty of positives, some of which we went into in our aforementioned review. Those looking to jump in can hit the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor topic page for the latest news and guides. We'll continue watching this game in the weeks ahead as EA and Respawn attempt to fix it up.