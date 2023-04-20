Evening Reading - April 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Snapchat AI shenanigans

This Snapchat AI just tried to gaslight me pic.twitter.com/daGCCXQToC — The Ghost of Tom Seaver (@rewolfe27) April 19, 2023

How did you know that, Snapchat?

The plight of being a social media manager for a bad sports team

Did you hear they're moving to Vegas? Not sure if that'll fix their problems on the field.

Pony Hawk's got moves

I just love that Epona is completely unharmed at the end.

RIP Legacy checkmarks

So long, partner.

The real blue check was always inside of us

what if the real blue check was all the friends we made along the way — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) April 20, 2023

Beautiful words, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

Ken Sugimori's original Pokemon artwork

For the very first time, we've been sent accurate scans of the original 251 Ken Sugimori Pokemon artwork to archive in high quality.



the difference is insane. pic.twitter.com/KmNUIJQ2yv — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) April 17, 2023

Love seeing this. Sugimori is one of Pokemon's MVPs.

Happy Magical Leaf Day

Today is the only day you can RT this pic.twitter.com/G15OY36nvm — CEO of Sinnoh 🌟 (@DPPt_Shitpost) April 20, 2023

I hear it's super effective.

Halle Berry becomes commonfolk

Me joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰 https://t.co/ujDlcsV8aL pic.twitter.com/1p6Q0uRuj1 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 20, 2023

The legend herself.

