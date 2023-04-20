Evening Reading - April 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- KarmaZoo is a new platformer that encourages selflessness
- Enhance gives Humanity a May release date & will bring it to PS Plus on Day 1
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) lowers guidance for Q2 2023 as clients struggle with slow sales
- Atari acquires over 100 classic video games from Accolade, Infogrames & Microprose
- Another Diablo 4 Open Beta might be on the way
- Arcade1Up announces new Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game
- Disney Speedstorm is a fun racer caught in a free-to-play gridlock
- Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters
- Ready at Dawn & Downpour Interactive VR studios hit by layoffs in latest Meta job cuts
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Snapchat AI shenanigans
This Snapchat AI just tried to gaslight me pic.twitter.com/daGCCXQToC— The Ghost of Tom Seaver (@rewolfe27) April 19, 2023
How did you know that, Snapchat?
The plight of being a social media manager for a bad sports team
April 19, 2023
Did you hear they're moving to Vegas? Not sure if that'll fix their problems on the field.
Pony Hawk's got moves
pony hawk’s pro skater #BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/aseLmaRNNz— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) April 19, 2023
I just love that Epona is completely unharmed at the end.
RIP Legacy checkmarks
April 20, 2023
So long, partner.
The real blue check was always inside of us
what if the real blue check was all the friends we made along the way— NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) April 20, 2023
Beautiful words, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.
Ken Sugimori's original Pokemon artwork
For the very first time, we've been sent accurate scans of the original 251 Ken Sugimori Pokemon artwork to archive in high quality.— Lewtwo (@Lewchube) April 17, 2023
the difference is insane. pic.twitter.com/KmNUIJQ2yv
Love seeing this. Sugimori is one of Pokemon's MVPs.
Happy Magical Leaf Day
Today is the only day you can RT this pic.twitter.com/G15OY36nvm— CEO of Sinnoh 🌟 (@DPPt_Shitpost) April 20, 2023
I hear it's super effective.
Halle Berry becomes commonfolk
Me joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰 https://t.co/ujDlcsV8aL pic.twitter.com/1p6Q0uRuj1— Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 20, 2023
The legend herself.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 20, 2023