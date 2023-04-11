Evening Reading - April 11, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon sets out to tackle yet another devilishly difficult puzzle!

Can you survive Project Zomboid with only the mouse?

Ambiguousamphibian has a large collection of videos where he plays games in unique ways, often restricting or challenging himself in some fashion. This is a good one.

How Chuck Palahniuk wrote Fight Club

I love the book and the movie. They still hold up today.

Can you guess the map?

Let's play another game. What's this? No cheating. pic.twitter.com/RPmvHr8FBX — Max Hoberman (@MaxHoberman) April 8, 2023

Max Hoberman has a few of these on his account.

President Buu Nygren meets Tony Hawk

President Buu Nygren met his childhood hero, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who was in Two Grey Hill, N.M. to dedicate a new skateboard park on Monday. Thanks to Hawk’s foundation, Skate Park Project, local youth don’t have to travel far to hone their skateboarding skills. pic.twitter.com/HrV7xh4ROG — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren (@BuuVanNygren) April 11, 2023

He's got some sweet skills.

I heard it in his voice

What We Do In The Shadows is such a great show.

How do you feel about the week?

Days of the week explained by Stone Cold Steve Austin pic.twitter.com/3hhIGNc9tp — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) April 11, 2023

I think Stone Cold Steve Austin here has the right idea.

60 Minutes interviews

I think this one might be a big scary gorilla.

I hear you like the Beastie Boys

Since the Beastie Boys are trending… pic.twitter.com/goeieag066 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 11, 2023

Iconic.

