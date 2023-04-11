Nintendo Live 2023 in-person event coming to Seattle this September The upcoming Nintendo Live event will feature live stage performances, photo ops, and more.

Nintendo of America shared exciting news this morning as it was revealed that an in-person Nintendo Live event is set to take place later this year. The event will be held right here in the U.S. in Seattle, Washington and will take place in September, though exact dates have yet to be shared.

Details on specific activities have also yet to be revealed, however it’s noted that there will be live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, Nintendo Switch gameplay, and more.

An all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun! Share the excitement of playing games together, enjoying live stage performances, and more across a large-scale themed area. Whether you and your family are new to the games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo or are lifelong fans, everyone’s welcome to have fun!

Today’s Nintendo Live announcement is exciting not only because it’s taking place in the U.S. as opposed to Japan, but also because these events only recently re-emerged following a hiatus towards the end of 2019 into 2020 due to the pandemic.

Back in October 2022, we saw the in-person Nintendo Live experience return with an event held in Japan. Obviously this event was seen as a success given its continuation with another in-person Nintendo Live set for September in Seattle, Washington.

