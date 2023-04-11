Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo Live 2023 in-person event coming to Seattle this September

The upcoming Nintendo Live event will feature live stage performances, photo ops, and more.
Morgan Shaver
Nintendo of America shared exciting news this morning as it was revealed that an in-person Nintendo Live event is set to take place later this year. The event will be held right here in the U.S. in Seattle, Washington and will take place in September, though exact dates have yet to be shared.

Details on specific activities have also yet to be revealed, however it’s noted that there will be live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, Nintendo Switch gameplay, and more.

Today’s Nintendo Live announcement is exciting not only because it’s taking place in the U.S. as opposed to Japan, but also because these events only recently re-emerged following a hiatus towards the end of 2019 into 2020 due to the pandemic.

Back in October 2022, we saw the in-person Nintendo Live experience return with an event held in Japan. Obviously this event was seen as a success given its continuation with another in-person Nintendo Live set for September in Seattle, Washington.

We’ll be sure to update you as more information about Nintendo Live 2023 is shared. Until then, be sure to brush up on some of our previous Nintendo coverage, including Nintendo and DeNA launching the Nintendo Systems website, and how the Super Mario Bros. Movie earned an impressive $377 million over the course of its 5-day opening.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

