Nintendo and DeNA launch Nintendo Systems website

The previously announced venture between Nintendo and DeNA has launched its website.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

Last year, Nintendo and DeNA announced Nintendo Systems, a new joint venture between the two companies. With DeNA’s expertise in mobile game publishing and distribution, there was a lot of speculation as to what would come of its partnership with The Big N. Now, we’ve got new information as the Nintendo Systems website has launched.

The Nintendo Systems website went live today. On the website, the company provides some additional information about its forming and goals.

The Nintendo Systems website also features other general information about the company, such as the location of its offices in Tokyo and Kyoto. It also reveals that Nintendo has 5,000,000,000 yen in capital. Between its two investors Nintendo and Dee Enue, Nintendo holds an 80 percent investment and Dee Enue holds 20 percent.

While this is the first of Nintendo and DeNA’s new company, it’s far from the first collaboration between the two Japanese companies. The two worked together on Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Mario Kart Tour, and more.

While Nintendo Systems has yet to officially announce any new games or services, it feels like just a matter of time until we have a better idea of what the new company is working on. Be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Nintendo Systems to stay informed.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

