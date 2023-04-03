Nintendo and DeNA launch Nintendo Systems website The previously announced venture between Nintendo and DeNA has launched its website.

Last year, Nintendo and DeNA announced Nintendo Systems, a new joint venture between the two companies. With DeNA’s expertise in mobile game publishing and distribution, there was a lot of speculation as to what would come of its partnership with The Big N. Now, we’ve got new information as the Nintendo Systems website has launched.

The Nintendo Systems website went live today. On the website, the company provides some additional information about its forming and goals.

In it, Nintendo Systems will use the trust relationship between Nintendo and DeNA, which has been cultivated in a partnership for more than seven years, to create new innovations in the world, driven by Nintendo's originality and insight into DeNA's technology. I will.

The technological developments surrounding entertainment are expected to continue to develop. From dead technology to state-of-the-art technology, we will continue to take a variety of technologies and continue to challenge many customers alone through Nintendo entertainment.

Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Systems website also features other general information about the company, such as the location of its offices in Tokyo and Kyoto. It also reveals that Nintendo has 5,000,000,000 yen in capital. Between its two investors Nintendo and Dee Enue, Nintendo holds an 80 percent investment and Dee Enue holds 20 percent.

While this is the first of Nintendo and DeNA’s new company, it’s far from the first collaboration between the two Japanese companies. The two worked together on Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Mario Kart Tour, and more.

While Nintendo Systems has yet to officially announce any new games or services, it feels like just a matter of time until we have a better idea of what the new company is working on. Be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Nintendo Systems to stay informed.