Bithell will make more Tron games, Disney confirms Tron: Identity is just the start of Bithell Games' work on the Disney IP.

Today, Bithell Games released Tron: Identity, a visual novel game set in the universe of the Tron films. Created in collaboration with Disney, the game marks the first new Tron project in several years. As fans dive in to see how the game expands on the universe’s lore, they’ll be happy to learn that Tron: Identity will not be the last we see of Bithell Games in this futuristic playground. Disney has confirmed that more Bithell-developed Tron games are planned.

This news came from an internal interview with Disney Games Producer Heidy Vargas on the D23 website. Posted in celebration of the release of Tron: Identity today, the interview reflects on the state of the Tron franchise, Bithell Games, and their collaboration to make this visual novel Tron game a reality. At the very end of the interview, Vargas teases that Disney isn’t done working with Bithell on the Tron franchise.



Source: Bithell Games

There are a few other projects in the works that I can’t mention yet, but of course, TRON: Identity is the start of Bithell Games’ collaboration with Disney on TRON-dedicated games. Players can expect more TRON titles to come in the future…

With Tron: Identity being a narrative-based game with multiple endings, it will be interesting to see if Bithell Games picks up where that game leaves off for a potential sequel, or if the studio will look to tell a brand new story in the Tron universe. Bithell Games also has some experience outside of visual novels, so there is also a chance that the studio changes genres for an upcoming title.

We here at Shacknews got to play through Tron: Identity’s detective noir story and were pretty happy with it in our review. Now that we know more Bithell-developed Tron games are on the way, stay tuned for more details.