Hearthstone: Festival of Legends - 10 decks to use on Day 1

A new Standard year is about to begin in Hearthstone. Along with it comes the game's latest expansion. Hearthstone: Festival of Legends welcomes in 145 cards across all 11 of the game's classes. These include some new keywords, mechanics, and interesting strategies. That's especially true when combined with the latest Core set, which has sprinkled in some returning keywords.

As Festival of Legends goes live, we're taking a look at ten new decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. We recently played against some of these decks ourselves during the recent Hearthstone Theorycrafting Livestream. Even more than usual, we were crushed like insects by many of them, so we've certainly learned a lot, including which of the new cards are likely to get nerfed early on. Let's sit down and take a look at which decks players should consider using for this first day of the Year of the Wolf.

Funki Monki's Tony Control Warrior



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Execute

2x (1) Shield Slam

2x (1) Slam

2x (2) Bash

2x (2) Forged in Flame

1x (2) Roaring Applause

2x (2) The Fires of Zin-Azshari

2x (2) Verse Riff

2x (3) Bladestorm

2x (3) Chorus Riff

2x (3) Heavy Plate

2x (3) Shield Block

1x (3) Weapons Expert

2x (4) Kodohide Drumkit

2x (5) Brawl

1x (5) Steam Cleaner

1x (5) Tony, King of Piracy

Deck ID

By the end of the Theorycrafting session, nearly everyone had an iteration of this deck. The other pieces don't matter, as long as they get you to Turn 7, which isn't always a guarantee. Having said that, this feels like a combo that will be nerfed to oblivion within a few weeks.

Here's how it works. Tony, King of Piracy will swap out both players' decks, so long as he stays alive on the board. If you have the opposing player's deck, play The Fires of Zin-Azshari. At worst, it will fill your deck with minions that cost at least (5) for just 5 Mana. Here's where it gets filthy. If Tony dies, the decks are swapped back. At that point, play Steam Cleaner and suddenly, your opponent's deck is totally destroyed because it's filled with cards that he didn't start the game with.

As Thijs discovered, this strategy tends to be vulnerable to aggro decks. However, those playing against any kind of control deck or any deck with a drawn out win condition can end their hopes and dreams with this combo, which can start with that Tony/Fires combo at Turn 7. It's absolutely disgusting, but it feels immensely satisfying to pull off. Speaking of disgusting strategies that are fun to pull off...

Thijs' Immunity Warlock



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Armor Vendor

2x (1) Glacial Shard

1x (1) Sir Finley, Sea Guide

2x (1) Tour Guide

2x (2) Defile

2x (2) Drain Soul

2x (3) Hellfire

2x (3) Scourge Supplies

2x (4) Voidcaller

2x (5) Amorphous Slime

1x (5) Rin, Orchestrator of Doom

1x (5) Zilliax

2x (6) Dirge of Despair

1x (6) Symphony of Sins

1x (7) Dar'Khan Drathir

2x (8) Enhanced Dreadlord

1x (8) Gigafin

1x (9) Mal'Ganis

1x (10) Thaddius, Monstrosity

1x (10) The Jailer

Deck ID

This is another potential nerf candidate, though it admittedly misses more than it hits. Still, when it hits, it's a potential killer deck. Here's how this deck works. Amorphous Slime can hold Thaddius, Monstrosity. Once the Slime dies and Thaddius is on the board, players will get some discounted cards. The key to victory here is to somehow play The Jailer to activate its Immunity effect and then lay down Mal'Ganis. Once The Jailer's Battlecry is active and Mal'Ganis is on the board, both the Warlock hero and his minions are all Immune.

On paper, that means it's impossible for the Warlock to lose. There are some ways to get around this. Priest has spells like Shadow Word: Ruin and Warrior can use Brawl, because they don't target anything directly. Outside of that, this is a winner of a combo for the Warlock and one that I can see getting out of control... assuming all the right pieces are in place.

Alliestrasza's Lightshow Mage



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Arcane Artificer

2x (2) Cosmic Keyboard

1x (2) Infinitize the Maxitude

2x (2) Rewind

1x (2) Solid Alibi

2x (2) Vast Wisdom

2x (3) Arcane Intellect

2x (3) Lightshow

2x (3) Nightcloak Sanctum

2x (4) Cold Case

1x (4) Commander Sivara

2x (4) Volume Up

2x (6) Blizzard

2x (6) Deathborne

2x (7) Firelands Portal

1x (8) Arcane Defenders

1x (8) Kel'Thuzad, The Inevitable

1x (10) DJ Manastorm

Deck ID

The Mage's new Lightshow spell is a fun one, because it's one that gets progressively more powerful as more of them are used. One would imagine they need more than just two, but that's where the new Rewind and Volume Up spells come in, which could help add new copies of Lightshow to the player's hand.

Alliestrasza here also makes sure to have Kel'Thuzad, The Inevitable around as a backup win condition, but don't forget to take advantage of the new Infinitize the Maxitude spell. It's possible to find an expensive Pyroblast and then bust it out with DJ Manastorm later in the game, so make sure to keep that strategy in your back pocket.

MarkMcKz's Overheal Priest



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Illuminate

2x (1) Crimson Clergy

2x (1) Fan Club

2x (1) Holy Smite

1x (1) Shard of the Naaru

2x (1) The Light! It Burns!

2x (2) Dreamboat

2x (2) Thrive in the Shadows

2x (3) Handmaiden

2x (3) Sunfury Clergy

2x (3) Switcheroo

2x (4) Cannibalize

2x (4) Cover Artist

1x (4) Heartbreaker Hedanis

1x (6) Bonelord Frostwhisper

2x (6) Harmonic Pop

1x (10) Thaddius, Monstrosity

Deck ID

Take a look at the new hotness in Priest. Overheal is a new mechanic that unleashes an effect whenever any character is healed for more than its maximum health. Crimson Clergy can use that effect to draw a card, for example. However, the hotness here is that the new Legendary minion, Heartbreaker Hedanis, will whack an enemy for 5 damage for any character that's overhealed. That racks up quickly with cards like Fan Club at the ready. The cheese here is that the new Cover Artist will act as a 3/3 copy of Heartbreaker Hedanis, which means players can multiply that effect more than once for a potential OTK.

Assuming you can pull the winning combo off before opponent (Death Knight and Warrior, specifically) health/armor totals get out of control, this is a solid play and one worth trying out.

RegisKillbin's Hero Power Druid



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Aquatic Form

2x (0) Innervate

2x (1) Free Spirit

2x (1) Rake

2x (2) Groovy Cat

2x (2) Harmonic Mood

2x (2) Solar Eclipse

2x (3) Hedge Maze

1x (3) Photographer Fizzle

2x (4) Cover Artist

2x (4) Spread the Word

2x (4) Widowbloom Seedsman

2x (6) Death Blossom Whomper

2x (6) Unending Swarm

1x (7) Zok Fogsnout

2x (8) Crypt Keeper

Deck ID

This is a different twist on Druids that run low cost minions. The idea here is to play a multitude of Free Spirit and Groovy Cat minions, which increase the Druid Hero Power's Attack and Armor totals. Cover Artist, Unending Swarm, and Photographer Fizzle promise to keep those minions coming and can quickly increase that number to eye-opening levels.

Once the Hero Power Attack and Armor totals get to a staggering amount, it's time to play Zok Fogsnout, which gets flanked by Taunt minions of that same number, potentially putting Dr. Boom to shame.

Languagehacker's Overload Shaman



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Zap!

1x (1) Lightning Bolt

2x (1) Overdraft

2x (1) Schooling

2x (2) Ancestral Knowledge

2x (2) Flowrider

2x (3) Feral Spirit

2x (3) Jazz Bass

2x (3) Lightning Storm

2x (5) Altered Chord

2x (5) Command of Neptulon

1x (5) Inzah

1x (5) JIVE, INSECT!

2x (7) Pack the House

1x (8) Al'Akir the Windlord

1x (8) Blightblood Berserker

2x (8) Criminal Lineup

Deck ID

Hearthstone pro Languagehacker has put together an interesting pure Shaman build that utilizes its Overload mechanic in some exciting new ways. The key to this deck is the Jazz Bass weapon, which discounts a spell as a Deathrattle for a greater amount depending on the number of Overload cards used. That has the potential to discount Criminal Lineup to a huge degree, giving players a chance to combine it with the new JIVE, INSECT! spell or the classic Al'Akir the Windlord for a quick OTK.

Inzah can also move things along by discounting Overload cards for the rest of the game. There are enough control options to sustain the Shaman here and if life totals get low, Altered Chord can get them right back in the game.

Warshack's Outcast Demon Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Fierce Outsider

2x (1) Illidari Studies

2x (1) Relic of Extinction

2x (2) Relic Vault

2x (2) SECURITY!!

2x (2) Snakebite

2x (2) Wretched Exile

2x (3) Coordinated Strike

1x (3) Lady S'theno

1x (3) Photographer Fizzle

2x (3) Relic of Phantasms

1x (4) Glaivetar

1x (4) Halveria Darkraven

1x (4) Pozzik, Audio Engineer

2x (5) Ghost Writer

2x (6) Relic of Dimensions

2x (6) Vengeful Walloper

1x (8) Artificer Xy'mox

Deck ID

Warshack's combination of Relics and Outcast cards is a potent one. The new Outcast cards can help maintain board control while gearing up for the big drops. If players need to refresh their spells and win conditions, Photographer Fizzle and Ghost Writer are valuable tools to help on that end.

Relic Demon Hunter was already a powerful build before, but these new tools should keep it near the top of the meta.

Trump's Naga Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Barbed Nets

2x (1) Bunch of Bananas

2x (1) Trinket Tracker

2x (1) Vicious Slitherspear

2x (2) Arrow Smith

1x (2) Astalor Bloodsworn

2x (2) Barrel of Monkeys

2x (2) Conjured Arrow

2x (2) Doggie Biscuit

1x (2) Raj Naz'jan

2x (2) Spirit Poacher

2x (3) Ancient Krakenbane

2x (3) Wild Spirits

1x (4) E.T.C. Band Manager

1x (2) Instrument Tech



1x (5) Ara'lon



1x (8) Collateral Damage

2x (4) Jungle Jammer

2x (4) School Teacher

1x (5) Queen Azshara

Deck ID

The Hunter is getting a lot of reusable tools with Festival of Legends. Two spells to pack in, specifically, are Bunch of Bananas and Barrel of Monkeys, both of which can be used multiple times. These spells can help charge up many of the Naga minions in Standard, including Ancient Krakenbane and Queen Azshara.

The minion to keep an eye on here is Arrow Smith, which continues to ping the lowest health enemy with every spell cast. If the board is clear, Arrow Smith will wreak all kinds of havoc.

Ecore's Rainbow Death Knight



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Body Bagger

2x (1) Heart Strike

2x (2) Amalgam of the Deep

1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

2x (2) Defrost

2x (2) Hipster

1x (2) Mosh Pit

2x (2) Plague Strike

1x (3) Blightfang

2x (3) Chillfallen Baron

2x (3) Hardcore Cultist

2x (3) Nerubian Vizier

1x (3) Prince Renethal

2x (3) Rowdy Fan

2x (3) Soulbreaker

2x (3) Vulpera Scoundrel

2x (4) Malignant Horror

1x (4) Thassarian

2x (5) Boneshredder

2x (5) Corpse Bride

2x (6) Gnome Muncher

1x (7) Frost Queen Sindragosa

1x (7) Patchwerk

1x (10) Climactic Necrotic Explosion

Deck ID

Here's a look at Hearthstone's latest class, the Death Knight. Ecore has an eclectic range of Death Knight cards, all using one of its three runes. That means using cards like Patchwerk, Frost Queen Sindragosa, and Blightfang.

The key to this deck is building to the new Legendary spell, Climactic Necrotic Explosion. The more Corpses a player spends over the course of the game, the greater its effect will be, making it potentially more reliable than The Scourge. It's also possible to find more of these spells through cards like Vulpera Scoundrel and the Death Knight's various Discover cards. Remember, this spell is one rune each, so it should come up more often with Discover effects.

Ozzie's Pure Disco Paladin



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Righteous Protector

2x (1) Sanguine Soldier

2x (1) Sinful Sous Chef

2x (2) Class Action Lawyer

1x (2) Disco Maul

1x (2) Hand of A'dal

1x (2) Order in the Court

2x (2) Spotlight

2x (3) Boogie Down

2x (3) Funkfin

2x (3) Muckborn Servant

2x (3) Shimmering Sunfish

1x (3) Starlight Groove

2x (4) Jitterbug

2x (5) Elitist Snob

1x (7) The Countess

1x (7) The Leviathan

2x (9) Lightray

Deck ID

As always, let's end this by putting the pros aside in favor of one of our decks. Admittedly, I didn't have a lot of success this time around. With so much happening at Shacknews, I didn't have enough time to sufficiently prepare for this round. That didn't stop me from settling on a fine Pure Paladin deck, which utilizes the disco aesthetic from the new expansion.

Divine Shields are where the disco effects come from and you'll see plenty of those with cards like Funkfin and Boogie Down. Jitterbug is a card you'll want to use a lot to keep your card draw going. Starlight Groove is an exceptionally useful card, as it's the first to give the Paladin hero itself Divine Shield, making it more viable to strike with the new Disco Maul weapon.

Keep the momentum going until you're able to play The Countess and ride those free Legendaries to victory.

Those are merely a few samples of the decks that you can use for day one of Hearthstone: Festival of Legends. What decks are you using for this new expansion and for the first day of the new Standard year? Join the conversation and give us your best decks in the comments. If you need a refresher on what other cards you can include in your deck, brush up on our guide to the Hearthstone Core set.