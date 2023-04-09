Hearthstone Core set: What's in and what's out for 2023 The Year of the Wolf is about to begin and the Hearthstone Core set is changing in some big ways. Shacknews helps you get up to speed.

A rotation to the Hearthstone Standard year that it's time, once again, for a new Core set. There are some big changes to go along with the Core set, including some returning keywords. With the Standard rotation set to take effect this week, Shacknews has taken a look at what's going in and what's coming out.

Shacknews has the full list of Core cards listed below, a list taken from the Hearthstone website. We're also going to compare this to the 2022 Core set in order to point out which of the old cards are leaving Standard play with the launch of the Year of the Wolf. New additions will be clearly marked as such.

Demon Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Demon Hunter set:

Legendary (4) Kayn Sunfury (3/5) - Charge : All friendly attacks ignore Taunt . (NEW) (4) Metamorphosis (Fel) - Swap your Hero Power to "Deal 4 damage." After 2 uses, swap it back. (Cost reduced from 5 Mana.)

Epic (3) Eye Beam (Fel) - Lifesteal : Deal 3 damage to a minion. Outcast : This costs (1). (3) Wrathscale Naga (3/3) (Naga) - After a friendly minion dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy. (Up from 2 Health.) (7) Flamereaper (5/3) (Weapon) - Also damages the minions next to whomever your hero attacks. (Up from 4/3 stats.)

Rare (1) Feast of Souls (Shadow) - Draw a card for each friendly minion that died this turn. (4) Raging Felscreamer (4/4) - Battlecry : The next Demon you play costs (2) less. (8) Illidari Inquisitor (8/8) (Demon) - Rush : After your hero attacks an enemy, this attacks it too.

Common (1) Battlefiend (1/2) (Demon) - After your hero attacks, gain +1 Attack. (1) Crimson Sigil Runner (1/1) - Outcast : Draw a card. (1) Illidari Studies - Discover an Outcast card. Your next one costs (1) less. (2) Chaos Strike (Fel) - Give your hero +2 Attack this turn. Draw a card. (2) Spectral Sight - Draw a card. Outcast : Draw another. (3) Aldrachi Warblades (2/2) - Lifesteal (3) Coordinated Strike - Summon three 1/1 Illidari with Rush . (3) Gan'arg Glaivesmith (3/3) (Demon) - Outcast : Give your hero +3 Attack this turn. (Up from 2 Health.)



Here are the Demon Hunter cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(2) Kor'vas Bloodthorn (2/2) - Charge, Lifesteal : After you play a card with Outcast , return this to your hand.

- : After you play a card with , return this to your hand. (2) Sightless Watcher (3/2) (Demon) - Battlecry : Look at 3 cards in your deck. Choose one to put on top.

(Demon) - : Look at 3 cards in your deck. Choose one to put on top. (5) Chaos Nova (Fel) - Deal 4 damage to all minions.

Druid



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Druid set:

Legendary (4) Kiri, Chosen of Elune (2/2) - Battlecry : Add a Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse to your hand. (NEW) (8) Cenarius (5/8) - Choose One : Give your other minions +2/+2; or Summon two 2/2 Treants with Taunt .

Epic (7) Ancient of Lore (7/7) - Choose One : Draw 2 cards; or Restore 7 Health. (Stats increased to 7/7, effect increased to restore 7 Health.)

Rare (0) Innervate (Nature) - Gain 1 Mana Crystal this turn only. (2) Mark of the Wild (Nature) - Give a minion Taunt and +2/+3. (5) Nourish (Nature) - Choose One : Gain 2 Mana Crystals; or Draw 3 cards.

Common (0) Pounce - Give your hero +2 Attack this turn. (1) Living Roots - Choose One : Deal 2 damage; or Summon two 1/1 Saplings. (1) Witchwood Apple (Nature) - Add two 2/2 Treants to your hand. (Cost reduced from 2 Mana.) (NEW) (2) Lunar Eclipse - Deal 3 damage to a minion. Your next spell costs (2) less. (NEW) (2) Solar Eclipse - The next spell you cast this turn casts twice. (NEW) (2) Power of the Wild - Choose One : Give your minions +1/+1; or Summon a 3/2 Panther. (2) Wrath (Nature) - Choose One : Deal 3 damage to a minion; or 1 damage and draw a card. (3) Feral Rage - Choose One : Give your hero +4 Attack this turn; or Gain 8 Armor. (3) Wild Growth (Nature) - Gain an empty Mana Crystal. (3) Soul of the Forest (Nature) - Give your minions " Deathrattle : Summon a 2/2 Treant." (Cost reduced from 4 Mana.) (5) Druid of the Claw (5/4) - Choose One : Transform into a 5/4 with Rush ; or a 5/6 with Taunt .



Here are the Druid cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(4) Fandral Staghelm (3/5) - Your Choose One cards and powers have both effects combined.

- Your cards and powers have both effects combined. (5) Force of Nature (Nature) - Summon three 2/2 Treants.

(Nature) - Summon three 2/2 Treants. (2) Earthen Scales (Nature) - Give a friendly minion +1/+1, then gain Armor equal to its Attack.

(Nature) - Give a friendly minion +1/+1, then gain Armor equal to its Attack. (3) Mounted Raptor (3/2) - Deathrattle: Summon a random 1-Cost minion.

Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Hunter set:

Legendary (4) Dragonbane (3/5) (Mech) - After you use your Hero Power, deal 5 damage to a random enemy. (NEW) (9) King Krush (8/8) (Beast) - Charge

Epic None

Rare (1) Arcane Shot (Arcane) - Deal 2 damage. (1) Jeweled Macaw (1/2) (Beast) - Battlecry : Add a random Beast to your hand. (Health increased from 1.) (NEW) (1) Tracking - Discover a card from your deck. (2) Selective Breeder (1/1) - Battlecry : Discover a copy of a Beast in your deck. (2) Cat Trick - Secret : After your opponent casts a spell, summon a 4/2 Panther with Stealth . (NEW) (2) Doggie Biscuit - Tradeable : Give a minion +2/+3. After you Trade this, give a friendly minion Rush . (NEW) (2) Wandering Monster - Secret: When an enemy attacks your hero, summon a 3-Cost minion as the new target. (NEW) (6) Savannah Highmane (7/5) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Summon two 2/2 Hyenas. (Attack increased from 6.)

Common (1) Candleshot (1/3) (Weapon) - Your hero is Immune while attacking. (2) Explosive Trap - Secret : When your hero is attacked, deal 2 damage to all enemies. (2) Freezing Trap - Secret : When an enemy minion attacks, return it to its owner's hand. It costs (2) more. (2) Quick Shot - Deal 3 damage. If your hand is empty, draw a card. (3) Animal Companion - Summon a random Beast Companion. (NEW) (3) Deadly Shot - Destroy a random enemy minion. (4) Marked Shot - Deal 4 damage to a minion. Discover a spell.



Here are the Hunter cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(4) Houndmaster Shaw (3/6) - Your other minions have Rush .

- Your other minions have . (2) Snake Trap - Secret : When one of your minions is attacked, summon three 1/1 Snakes.

- : When one of your minions is attacked, summon three 1/1 Snakes. (4) Dire Frenzy - Give a Beast +3/+3. Shuffle 3 copies into your deck with +3/+3.

- Give a Beast +3/+3. Shuffle 3 copies into your deck with +3/+3. (3) Cloaked Huntress (3/4) - Your Secrets cost (0).

- Your cost (0). (1) Springpaw (1/1) (Beast) - Rush. Battlecry: Add a 1/1 Lynx with Rush to your hand.

Mage



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Mage set:

Legendary (3) Stargazer Luna (2/4) - After you play the right-most card in your hand, draw a card. (NEW) (5) Aegwynn, the Guardian (5/5) : Spell Damage +2. Deathrattle : The next minion you draw inherits these powers.

Epic (10) Pyroblast - Deal 10 damage.

Rare (1) Babbling Book (1/2) - Battlecry : Add a random Mage spell to your hand. (Health increased from 1.) (3) Counterspell (Arcane) - Secret : When your opponent casts a spell, Counter it. (3) Explosive Runes (Fire) - Secret : After your opponent plays a minion, deal 6 damage to it and any excess to the hero. (6) Blizzard (Frost) - Deal 2 damage to all enemy minions and Freeze them.

Common (1) Arcane Artificer (1/2) (Elemental) - Whenever you cast a spell, gain Armor equal to its Cost. (1) Flame Geyser (Fire) - Deal 2 damage. Add a 1/2 Elemental to your hand. (Cost reduced from 2 Mana.) (NEW) (1) Shooting Star - Deal 1 damage to a minion and the minions next to it. (1) Snap Freeze - Freeze a minion. If it's already Frozen , destroy it. (2) Arcanologist (2/3) - Battlecry : Draw a Secret . (3) Arcane Intellect (Arcane) - Draw 2 cards. (3) Ice Barrier (Frost) - Secret : When your hero is attacked, gain 8 Armor. (4) Fireball (Fire) - Deal 6 damage. (4) Fire Sale (Fire) - Tradeable : Deal 3 damage to all minions. (NEW) (7) Firelands Portal (Fire) - Deal 5 damage. Summon a random 5-Cost minion. (NEW)



Here are the Mage cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(3) Cone of Cold (Frost) - Freeze a minion and the minions next to it, and deal 1 damage to them.

(Frost) - a minion and the minions next to it, and deal 1 damage to them. (3) Pyromaniac (3/4) - Whenever your Hero Power kills a minion, draw a card.

- Whenever your Hero Power kills a minion, draw a card. (5) Ethereal Conjurer (6/4) - Battlecry : Discover a spell.

- : a spell. (7) Flamestrike (Fire) - Deal 5 damage to all enemy minions.

(Fire) - Deal 5 damage to all enemy minions. (9) Kalecgos (4/12) (Dragon) - Your first spell each turn costs (0). Battlecry: Discover a spell.

Paladin



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Paladin set:

Legendary (5) Lothraxion the Redeemed (5/5) (Demon) - Battlecry : For the rest of the game, after you summon a Silver Hand Recruit, give it Divine Shield . (NEW) (8) Tirion Fordring (6/6) : Divine Shield. Taunt. Deathrattle : Equip a 5/3 Ashbringer.

Epic None

Rare (2) Equality (Holy) - Change the Health of ALL minions to 1. (3) Muster for Battle - Summon three 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits. Equip a 1/4 Weapon. (NEW)

Common (1) Righteous Protector (1/1) - Taunt. Divine Shield (2) Argent Protector (3/2) - Battlecry : Give a friendly minion Divine Shield . (2) Flash of Light (Holy) - Restore 4 Health. Draw a card. (2) Grimestreet Outfitter (2/2) - Battlecry - Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. (Stats increased from 1/1.) (NEW) (2) Hand of A'dal (Holy) - Give a minion +2/+1. Draw a card. (NEW) (3) Bronze Explorer (3/3) (Dragon) - Lifesteal. Battlecry : Discover a Dragon. (3) Consecration (Holy) - Deal 2 damage to all enemies. (Cost reduced from 4 Mana.) (3) Hammer of Wrath (Holy) - Deal 3 damage. Draw a card. (Cost reduced from 4 Mana.) (NEW) (3) Warhorse Trainer (3/4) - Your Silver Hand Recruits have +1 Attack. (4) Blessing of Kings (Holy) - Give a minion +4/+4. (4) Truesilver Champion (4/2) (Weapon) - Whenever your hero attacks, restore 3 Health to it. (Health restoration effect increased from 2.) (5) Amber Watcher (4/6) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Restore 8 Health. (NEW) (5) Stand Against Darkness - Summon five 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits.



Here are the Paladin cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(1) Avenge (Holy) - Secret : When one of your minions dies, give a random friendly minion +3/+2.

(Holy) - : When one of your minions dies, give a random friendly minion +3/+2. (1) Noble Sacrifice (Holy) - Secret : When an enemy attacks, summon a 2/1 Defender as the new target.

(Holy) - : When an enemy attacks, summon a 2/1 Defender as the new target. (1) Reckoning (Holy) - Secret : After an enemy minion deals 3 or more damage, destroy it.

(Holy) - : After an enemy minion deals 3 or more damage, destroy it. (3) Aldor Peacekeeper (3/3) - Battlecry : Change an enemy minion's Attack to 1.

- : Change an enemy minion's Attack to 1. (8) Ragnaros, Lightlord (8/8) (Elemental) - At the end of your turn, restore 8 Health to a damaged friendly character.

Priest



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Priest set:

Legendary (5) Darkbishop Benedictus - Star of Game : If the spells in your deck are all Shadow, enter Shadowform. (NEW) (7) Catrina Muerte (6/8) (Undead) - At the end of your turn, resurrect another friendly Undead minion. (Cost reduced from 8 Mana. Resurrection effect now only applies to Undead.) (NEW)

Epic (2) Mana Geode (2/3) (Elemental) - Overheal : Summon a 2/2 Crystal. (Text changed to use new Overheal keyword.) (NEW) (4) Shadow Word: Ruin (Shadow) - Destroy all minions with 5 or more Attack. (6) Lightbomb (Holy) - Deal damage to each minion equal to its Attack.

Rare (1) Crimson Clergy (1/3) - Overheal : Draw a card. (NEW) (2) Thrive in the Shadows (Shadow) - Discover a spell from your deck. (4) Drakonid Operative (4/5) (Dragon) - Battlecry : If you're holding a Dragon, Discover a copy of a card in your opponent's deck. (Cost reduced from 5. Stats reduced from 5/6.)

Common (1) Flash Heal (Holy) - Restore 5 Health. (1) Holy Smite (Holy) - Deal 3 damage to a minion. (1) Psychic Conjurer (1/2) - Battlecry : Copy a card in your opponent's deck and add it to your hand. (Health increased from 1.) (1) Shard of the Naaru (Holy) - Tradeable : Silence all enemy minions. (NEW) (2) Holy Champion (1/4) - Overheal : Gain +2 Attack. (Stats down from 3/5. Cost reduced from 4 Mana. Text changed to use new Overheal keyword.) (NEW) (2) Shadow Ascendant (2/3) (Undead) - At the end of your turn, give another random friendly minion +1/+1. (Health increased from 2.) (NEW) (2) Shadow Word: Death (Shadow) - Destroy a minion with 5 or more Attack. (3) Shadowed Spirit (4/3) - Deathrattle : Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero. (4) Holy Nova (Holy) - Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Restore 2 Health all friendly characters. (Now hits all enemies.)



Here are the Priest cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(1) Focused Will - Silence a minion, then give it +3 Health.

- a minion, then give it +3 Health. (1) Northshire Cleric (1/3) - Whenever a minion is healed, draw a card.

- Whenever a minion is healed, draw a card. (2) Kul Tiran Chaplain (2/3) - Battlecry : Give a friendly minion +2 Health.

- : Give a friendly minion +2 Health. (2) Radiant Elemental (2/3) (Elemental) - Your spells cost (1) less.

(Elemental) - Your spells cost (1) less. (4) Power Infusion (Holy) - Give a minion +2/+6.

(Holy) - Give a minion +2/+6. (5) Lyra the Sunshard (3/5) (Elemental) - Whenever you cast a spell, add a random Priest spell to your hand.

(Elemental) - Whenever you cast a spell, add a random Priest spell to your hand. (8) Murozond the Infinite (8/8) (Dragon) - Battlecry: Play all cards your opponent played last turn.

Rogue



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Rogue set:

Legendary (2) Shadowjeweler Hanar (1/4) - After you play a Secret , Discover a Secret from a different class. (NEW) (8) Tess Greymane (6/6) - Battlecry : Replay every card from another class you've played this game (targets chosen randomly).

Epic (0) Preparation - The next spell you cast this turn costs (2) less.

Rare (2) Ambush - Secret : After your opponent plays a minion, summon a 2/3 Ambusher with Poisonous . (NEW) (3) SI:7 Agent (3/3) - Combo : Deal 2 damage. (4) Elven Minstrel (3/3) - Combo : Draw 2 minions from your deck. (Health increased from 2.) (NEW)

Common (0) Backstab - Deal 2 damage to an undamaged minion. (0) Shadowstep (Shadow) - Return a friendly minion to your hand. It costs (2) less. (1) Buccaneer (2/1) (Pirate) - Whenever you equip a weapon, give it +1 Attack. (1) Deadly Poison (Nature) - Give your weapon +2 Attack. (1) Swashburglar (1/2) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Add a random card from another class to your hand. (Health increased from 1.) (2) Cheat Death - Secret : When a friendly minion dies, return it to your hand. It costs (2) less. (NEW) (2) Eviscerate - Deal 2 damage. Combo : Deal 4 damage instead. (NEW) (2) Fan of Knives - Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. Draw a card. (Cost reduced from 3.) (NEW) (2) Plagiarize - Secret : At the end of your opponent's turn, add copies of the cards they played to your hand. (NEW) (4) Assassinate - Destroy an enemy minion. (4) Hench-Clan Burglar (4/3) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Discover a spell from another class.



Here are the Rogue cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(1) Sinister Strike - Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero.

- Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero. (2) Cold Blood - Give a minion +2 Attack. Combo : +4 Attack instead.

- Give a minion +2 Attack. : +4 Attack instead. (2) Vanessa VanCleef (2/3) - Combo : Add a copy of the last card your opponent played to your hand.

- : Add a copy of the last card your opponent played to your hand. (3) Plague Scientist (2/3) - Combo : Give a friendly minion Poisonous .

- : Give a friendly minion . (4) Assassin's Blade (2/5) (Weapon)

(Weapon) (4) Tomb Pillager (5/4) - Deathrattle : Add a Coin to your hand.

- : Add a Coin to your hand. (5) Sprint - Draw 4 cards.

Shaman



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Shaman set:

Legendary (3) Grand Totem Eys'or (0/4) (Totem) - At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to all other Totems in your hand, deck, and battlefield. (NEW) (8) Al'Alkir the Windlord (3/6) : Charge, Divine Shield, Taunt, Windfury

Epic (5) Doomhammer (2/8) - Windfury, Overload: (2) (3) Far Sight - Draw a card. That card costs (3) less. (1) Overdraft - Tradeable : Unlock your Overloaded Mana Crystals to deal that much damage. (NEW)

Rare (6)Thing from Below (5/5) - Taunt : Costs (1) less for each Totem you've summoned this game. (NEW) (3) Feral Spirit - Summon two 2/3 Spirit Wolves with Taunt . Overload: (1) (3) Lightning Storm - Deal 3 damage to all enemy minions. Overload: (2)

Common (0) Zap! (Nature) - Deal 2 damage to a minion. Overload: (1) (NEW) (1) Lightning Bolt (Nature) - Deal 3 damage. Overload: (1) (1) Novice Zapper (3/2) - Spell Damage +1. Overload: (1) (2) Ancestral Knowledge - Draw 2 cards. Overload: (1) (Overload cost reduced from 2.) (NEW) (2) Flametongue Totem (0/2) (Totem) - Adjacent minions have +2 Attack. (2) Menacing Nimbus (2/2) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Add a random Elemental to your hand. (3) Hex (Nature) - Transform a minion into a 0/1 Frog with Taunt . (Cost reduced from 4 Mana.) (5) Bloodlust - Give your minions +3 Attack this turn. (6) Fire Elemental (6/5) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Deal 4 damage.



Here are the Shaman cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(2) Maelstrom Portal (Nature) - Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. Summon a random 1-Cost minion.

(Nature) - Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. Summon a random 1-Cost minion. (2) Rockbiter Weapon (Nature) - Give a friendly character +3 Attack this turn.

(Nature) - Give a friendly character +3 Attack this turn. (3) Mana Tide Totem (0/3) (Totem) - At the end of your turn, draw a card.

(Totem) - At the end of your turn, draw a card. (3) Tidal Surge (Nature) - Lifesteal : Deal 4 damage to a minion.

(Nature) - : Deal 4 damage to a minion. (6) Krag'wa, the Frog (4/6) (Beast) - Battlecry: Return all spells you played last turn to your hand.

Warlock



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Warlock set:

Legendary (9) Lord Jaraxxus (Hero Card) - Battlecry : Equip a 3/8 Bloodfury. (9) Mal'Ganis (9/7) (Demon) - Your other Demons have +2/+2. Your hero is Immune . (NEW)

Epic (8) Twisting Nether (Shadow) - Destroy all minions.

Rare (2) Defile (Shadow) - Deal 1 damage to all minions. If any die, cast this again. (NEW) (5) Siphon Soul (Shadow) - Destroy a minion. Restore 3 Health to your hero. (8) Enhanced Dreadlord (5/7) (Demon) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Summon a 5/5 Dreadlord with Lifesteal . (NEW)

Common (1) Flame Imp (Demon) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to your hero. (1) Mortal Coil (Shadow) - Deal 1 damage to a minion. If that kills it, draw a card. (1) Spirit Bomb (Shadow) - Deal 4 damage to a minion and your hero. (Cost reduced from 2 Mana.) (NEW) (1) Voidwalker (1/3) (Demon) - Taunt (2) Drain Soul (Shadow) - Lifesteal : Deal 3 damage to a minion. (3) Fiendish Circle (Fel) - Summon four 1/1 Imps. (Note: Cost reduced to 3 Mana.) (3) Hellfire (Fire) - Deal 3 damage to ALL characters. (Cost reduced from 4 Mana.) (3) Imp Gang Boss (2/4) (Demon) - Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Imp. (4) Lakkari Felhound (3/8) (Demon) - Taunt, Battlecry : Discard your two lowest-Cost cards. (4) Voidcaller (3/4) (Demon) - Deathrattle : Put a random Demon from your hand into the battlefield. (NEW) (7) Abyssal Enforcer (6/6) (Demon) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to all other characters.



Here are the Warlock cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(2) Darkshire Librarian (3/2) - Battlecry : Discard a random card. Deathrattle : Draw a card.

- : Discard a random card. : Draw a card. (2) Tiny Knight of Evil (3/2) (Demon) - Whenever you discard a card, gain +1/+1.

(Demon) - Whenever you discard a card, gain +1/+1. (3) Void Terror (3/4) (Demon) - Battlecry : Destroy both adjacent minions and gain their Attack and Health.

(Demon) - : Destroy both adjacent minions and gain their Attack and Health. (4) High Priestess Jeklik (3/5) - Taunt. Lifesteal : When you discard this, add 2 copies of it to your hand.

- : When you discard this, add 2 copies of it to your hand. (5) Felsoul Jailer (4/6) (Demon) - Battlecry: Your opponent discards a minion. Deathrattle: Return it.

Warrior



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the cards included in the Core Warrior set:

Legendary (6) Armagedillo (4/8) (Beast) - Taunt : At the end of your turn, give all Taunt minions in your hand +2/+2. (Health increased from 7.) (NEW) (8) Grommash Hellscream (4/9) : Charge : Has +6 Attack while damaged.

Epic (1) Shield Slam - Deal 1 damage to a minion for each Armor you have. (3) Bladestorm - Deal 1 damage to all minions. Repeat until one dies. (NEW) (5) Brawl - Destroy all minions except one. (chosen randomly)

Rare (3) Frothing Berserker (2/4) - Whenever a minion takes damage, gain +1 Attack. (5) Dyn-o-matic (3/4) (Mech) - Battlecry : Deal 5 damage randomly split among all minions except Mechs. (NEW)

Common (1) Execute - Destroy a damaged minion. (Note: Cost reduced from 2 Mana.) (1) Whirlwind - Deal 1 damage to ALL minions. (2) Cruel Taskmaster (2/2) - Battlecry : Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it +2 Attack. (2) Frightened Flunky (2/2) - Taunt. Battlecry : Discover a Taunt minion. (NEW) (2) Slam - Deal 2 damage to a minion. If it survives, draw a card. (2) Woodcutter's Axe (2/2) (Weapon) - Deathrattle : Give +2/+1 to a random friendly minion. (Effect now granted to random friendly minion.) (NEW) (3) Bash - Deal 3 damage. Gain 3 Armor. (NEW) (3) Heavy Plate - Tradeable : Gain 8 Armor. (NEW) (3) Shield Block - Gain 5 Armor. Draw a card. (4) Sword Eater (2/5) (Pirate) - Taunt. Battlecry : Equip a 3/2 Sword. (NEW)



Here are the Warrior cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(1) Bloodsail Deckhand (Pirate) - Battlecry : The next weapon you play costs (1) less.

(Pirate) - : The next weapon you play costs (1) less. (2) Armorsmith (1/4) - Whenever a friendly minion takes damage, gain 1 Armor.

- Whenever a friendly minion takes damage, gain 1 Armor. (3) Fiery War Axe (3/2) (Weapon)

(Weapon) (4) Bloodhoof Brave (2/6) - Taunt . Has +3 Attack while damaged.

- . Has +3 Attack while damaged. (5) Darius Crowley (4/4) - Rush . After this attacks and kills a minion, gain +2/+2.

- . After this attacks and kills a minion, gain +2/+2. (6) Shieldmaiden (5/5) - Battlecry : Gain 5 Armor.

- : Gain 5 Armor. (7) Gorehowl (7/1) (Weapon) - Attacking a minion costs 1 Attack instead of 1 Durability.

Neutral



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lastly, here are the Neutral cards included in the Core set:

Legendary (2) Bloodmage Thalnos (1/1) - Spell Damage +1. Deathrattle : Draw a card. (3) Zola, the Gorgon (2/2) (Naga) - Battlecry : Choose a friendly minion. Add a Golden copy of it to your hand. (4) The Black Knight (4/4) - Battlecry : Destroy an enemy minion with Taunt . (Cost reduced from 6 Mana. Health reduced from 5.) (NEW) (5) Overlord Runthak (3/6) - Rush : Whenever this attacks, give +1/+1 to all minions in your hand. (5) Taelan Fordring (3/3) - Taunt, Divine Shield, Deathrattle : Draw your highest-Cost minion. (5) Zilliax (3/2) - Magnetic, Divine Shield, Taunt, Lifesteal, Rush (NEW) (6) Cairne Bloodhoof (5/5) - Deathrattle Summon a 5/5 Baine Bloodhoof. (7) Baron Geddon (7/7) (Elemental) - At the end of your turn, deal 2 damage to ALL other characters. (7) Dr. Boom (7/7) - Battlecry : Summon two 1/1 Boom Bots. WARNING: Bots may explode. (NEW) (7) Nozdormu the Eternal (8/8) (Dragon) - Start of Game : If this is in BOTH players' decks, turns are only 15 seconds long. (8) Ragnaros the Firelord (8/8) (Elemental) - Can't attack. At the end of your turn, deal 8 damage to a random enemy. (NEW) (9) Alexstrasza the Life-Binder (8/8) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Choose a character. If it's friendly, Restore 8 Health. If it's an enemy, deal 8 damage. (9) Malygos the Spellweaver (4/12) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Draw spells until your hand is full. (9) Onyxia the Broodmother (8/8) (Dragon) - At the end of each turn, fill your board with 1/1 Whelps. (9) Ysera the Dreamer (4/12) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Add one of each Dream card to your hand. (10) Deathwing the Destroyer (12/12) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Destroy all other minions. Discard a card for each destroyed.

Epic (2) Dirty Rat (2/6) - Taunt. Battlecry : Your opponent summons a random minion from their hand. (NEW) (2) Doomsayer (0/7) - At the start of your turn, destroy ALL minions. (3) Murloc Warleader (3/3) - Your other Murlocs have +2 Attack. (3) Southsea Captain (3/3) (Pirate) - Your other Pirates have +1/+1. (3) Vulpera Scoundrel (2/3) - Battlecry : Discover a spell or pick a mystery choice. (4) Big Game Hunter (4/2) - Battlecry : Destroy a minion with 7 or more Attack. (8) Primordial Drake (4/8) (Dragon) - Taunt. Battlecry : Deal 2 damage to all other minions. (10) Sea Giant (8/8) - Costs (1) less for each other minion on the battlefield.

Rare (1) Armor Vendor (1/3) - Battlecry : Give 4 Armor to each hero. (NEW) (1) Murloc Tidecaller (1/2) (Murloc) - Whenever you summon a Murloc, gain +1 Attack. (2) Crazed Alchemist (2/2) - Battlecry : Swap the Attack and Health of a minion. (2) Cult Neophyte (3/2) - Battlecry : Your opponent's spells cost (1) more next turn. (NEW) (2) Fogsail Freebooter (2/2) (Pirate) - Battlecry : If you have a weapon equipped, deal 2 damage. (2) Nerubian Egg (0/2) - Deathrattle : Summon a 4/4 Nerubian. (2) Wild Pyromancer (3/2) - After you cast a spell, deal 1 damage to ALL minions. (3) Coldlight Seer (2/3) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Give your other Murlocs +2 Health. (3) Humongous Razorleaf (4/8) - Can't attack. (4) Defender of Argus (3/3) - Battlecry : Give adjacent minions +1/+1 and Taunt . (4) Eater of Secrets (2/4) - Battlecry : Destroy all enemy Secrets . Gain +1/+1 for each. (NEW) (4) Lifedrinker (3/3) (Beast) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero. Restore 3 Health to your hero. (4) Replicating Menace (3/2) (Mech) - Magnetic. Deathrattle : Summon three 1/1 Microbots. (Health increased from 1.) (NEW) (4) Twilight Drake (4/1) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Gain +1 Health for each card in your hand. (5) Azure Drake (4/5) (Dragon) - Spell Damage +1. Battlecry : Draw a card. (6) Gadgetzan Auctioneer (4/4) - Whenever you cast a spell, draw a card.

Common (0) Snowflipper Penguin (1/1) (Beast) (NEW) (1) Abusive Sergeant (1/1) - Battlecry : Give a minion +2 Attack this turn. (1) Beaming Sidekick (1/2) - Battlecry : Give a friendly minion +2 Health. (NEW) (1) Elven Archer (1/1) - Battlecry : Deal 1 damage. (1) Emerald Skytalon (2/1) (Beast) - Rush (1) Glacial Shard (2/1) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Freeze an enemy. (NEW) (1) Murmy (1/1) (Murloc) - Reborn (NEW) (1) Tour Guide (1/1) - Battlecry : Your next Hero Power costs (0). (NEW) (1) Voodoo Doctor (2/1) - Battlecry : Restore 2 Health. (1) Worgen Infiltrator (2/1) - Stealth (2) Annoy-o-Tron (1/2) (Mech) - Taunt. Divine Shield (2) Bloodsail Raider (2/3) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Gain Attack equal to the Attack of your weapon. (2) Dire Wolf Alpha (2/2) (Beast) - Adjacent minions have +1 Attack. (2) Explosive Sheep (1/1) (Mech) - Deathrattle : Deal 2 damage to all minions. (2) Faerie Dragon (3/2) (Dragon) - Can't be targeted by spells or Hero Powers. (2) Injured Tol'vir (2/6) - Taunt. Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to this minion. (2) Kobold Geomancer (2/2) - Spell Damage +1 (2) Loot Hoarder (2/1) - Deathrattle : Draw a card. (2) Mad Bomber (3/2) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage randomly split between all other characters. (2) Murloc Tidecaller (2/1) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Summon a 1/1 Murloc Scout. (2) Plated Beetle (2/3) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Gain 3 Armor. (2) Redgill Razorjaw (3/1) (Murloc) - Rush (2) Youthful Brewmaster (3/2) - Battlecry : Return a friendly minion from the battlefield to your hand. (3) Acolyte of Pain (1/3) - Whenever this minion takes damage, draw a card. (3) Bronze Gatekeeper (2/5) (Mech) - Magnetic. Taunt (Attack increased from 1.) (NEW) (3) Gorillabot A-3 (3/4) (Mech) - Battlecry : If you control another Mech, Discover a Mech. (3) Hench-Clan Thug (3/3) (Quilboar) - After your hero attacks, give this minion +1/+1. (NEW) (3) Raid Leader (2/3) - Your other minions have +1 Attack. (3) Rustrot Viper (3/4) (Beast) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Destroy your opponent's weapon. (NEW) (3) Tar Creeper (1/5) (Elemental) - Taunt . Has +2 Attack during your opponent's turn. (4) Chillwind Yeti (4/5) (4) Dread Corsair (3/3) (Pirate) - Taunt : Costs (1) less per Attack of your weapon. (NEW) (4) Grim Necromancer (2/4) - Battlecry : Summon two 1/1 Skeletons. (4) Royal Librarian (4/4) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Silence a minion. (Attack increased from 3.) (NEW) (4) Sen'jin Shieldmasta (3/5) - Taunt (5) Rotten Applebaum (4/5) (Undead) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Restore 4 Health to your hero. (NEW) (5) Stranglethorn Tiger (5/5) - Stealth (5) Wargear (6/5) (Mech) - Magnetic (Attack increased from 5.) (NEW) (7) Stormwind Champion (7/7) - Your other minions have +1/+1. (9) Sleepy Dragon (4/12) (Dragon) - Taunt



Here are the Neutral cards from the 2022 Core set that have been removed:

(1) Sir Finley Mrrgglton (1/3) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Discover a new basic Hero Power.

(Murloc) - : a new basic Hero Power. (3) Brann Bronzebeard (2/4) - Your Battlecries trigger twice.

- Your trigger twice. (4) Elise Starseeker (3/5) - Battlecry : Shuffle the 'Map to the Golden Monkey' into your deck.

- : Shuffle the 'Map to the Golden Monkey' into your deck. (6) Reno Jackson (4/6) - Battlecry : If your deck has no duplicates, fully heal your hero.

- : If your deck has no duplicates, fully heal your hero. (4) Escaped Manasaber (3/5) (Beast) - Stealth . Whenever this attacks, gain 1 Mana Crystal this turn only.

(Beast) - . Whenever this attacks, gain 1 Mana Crystal this turn only. (5) Faceless Manipulator (3/3) - Battlecry : Choose a minion and become a copy of it.

- : Choose a minion and become a copy of it. (6) Mossy Horror (2/7) - Battlecry : Destroy all other minions with 2 or less Attack.

- : Destroy all other minions with 2 or less Attack. (2) Acidic Swamp Ooze (3/2) - Battlecry : Destroy your opponent's weapon.

- : Destroy your opponent's weapon. (3) Lone Champion (2/4) - Battlecry : If you control no other minions, gain Taunt and Divine Shield .

- : If you control no other minions, gain and . (4) SI:7 Infiltrator (5/4) - Battlecry : Destroy a random enemy Secret .

- : Destroy a random enemy . (4) Violet Teacher (3/5) : Whenever you cast a spell, summon a 1/1 Violet Apprentice.

: Whenever you cast a spell, summon a 1/1 Violet Apprentice. (8) Arcane Devourer (4/8) (Elemental) - Whenever you cast a spell, gain +2/+2.

(Elemental) - Whenever you cast a spell, gain +2/+2. (0) Murloc Tinyfin (1/1) (Murloc)

(Murloc) (1) Mistress of Mixtures (2/2) - Deathrattle : Restore 4 Health to each hero.

- : Restore 4 Health to each hero. (2) Sunreaver Spy (2/3) - Battlecry : If you control a Secret , gain +1/+1.

- : If you control a , gain +1/+1. (3) Ironbeak Owl (2/1) (Beast) - Battlecry : Silence a minion.

(Beast) - : a minion. (3) Jungle Panther (4/2) (Beast) - Stealth

(Beast) - (4) Dark Iron Dwarf (4/4) - Battlecry : Give a minion +2 Attack this turn.

- : Give a minion +2 Attack this turn. (5) Cobalt Scalebane (5/5) (Dragon) - At the end of your turn, give another random friendly minion +3 Attack.

(Dragon) - At the end of your turn, give another random friendly minion +3 Attack. (7) Stormwatcher (4/8) (Elemental) - Windfury

Priest, specifically, is a class worth watching now that it has an all-new keyword: Overheal. Magnetic is also back as a returning keyword, while Tradeable appears to be a permanent keyword that will be incorporated into select cards in future expansions.

That's the full Hearthstone Core set for 2023. Hearthstone's new Standard year begins this Tuesday with the launch of the Festival of Legends expansion. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.