Evening Reading - February 16, 2023

MSU student sit-in

Dozens of Michigan State students and other protesters gathered for a 'sit-in' outside Michigan's state capitol building in Lansing on Wednesday to demand immediate action on gun violence. 3 Spartan students were killed and 5 others injured in a mass shooting at MSU Monday night. pic.twitter.com/TD2KkTpA2k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 16, 2023

Good on those students. Gun reform now.

Bizarre Mario level ending

Mario levels like this should be ILLEGAL pic.twitter.com/iYnl2X3pDM — GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) February 16, 2023

Is this what folks are conjuring up nowadays?

iOS 16.3 emojis revealed



Source: MacRumors

I'm a fan of the goose.

Black Panther's 5-year anniversary

5 years ago today, 'Black Panther' was released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/c1N2xtFbJx — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) February 16, 2023

One of the best comic book movies ever made. Happy five years.

This is too wholesome

Diana Flores didn’t tell her family she was the star of the NFL’s Super Bowl commercial.



This is the moment she revealed it to them. ❤️🥹 @diana_flores33 pic.twitter.com/TqOeffVK7i — NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023

It was probably the best Super Bowl commercial.

New Marvel Snap card series drops announced

MARVEL SNAP's next Series Drop is around the corner.



See which cards will move from Series 5 to 4 and from Series 4 to 3 in our upcoming patch! pic.twitter.com/fiueTzD4c7 — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) February 15, 2023

Maria Hill and Agent Coulson will be great additions to Series 3.

Bass Pro Shop bowling alley 9/11 memorial

That time we went to the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid but it was also 9/11 and they inexplicably put the memorial newscasts on the big screen in the fish-themed bowling alley pic.twitter.com/A7jLNyBOmG — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 16, 2023

Those are a group of words that have probably never been arranged together before.

A cute dog to send you off for the day

This is Blu. She's had a long day of being tiny and cute. Very grateful she found somewhere to rest her head. 12/10 moving is now illegal pic.twitter.com/gVmRHI4hzE — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 15, 2023

*sheds tear*.

