Evening Reading - February 16, 2023

- Deep Rock Galactic developer launches Ghost Ship Publishing arm
- Destiny 2: Lightfall gives a grapple melee to all classes alongside its grappling hook
- AI-powered Bing says it will only harm you in retaliation
- TwitchCon 2023 comes to Paris and Las Vegas
- GTA Online gets new multi-floor Eclipse Boulevard Garage, free to GTA+ members
- Tesla (TSLA) recalls 362,758 vehicles, will provide over-the-air FSD software update as fix
- Tesla reportedly fires dozens of Buffalo employees the day after workers announced unionization plan
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
MSU student sit-in
Dozens of Michigan State students and other protesters gathered for a 'sit-in' outside Michigan's state capitol building in Lansing on Wednesday to demand immediate action on gun violence. 3 Spartan students were killed and 5 others injured in a mass shooting at MSU Monday night. pic.twitter.com/TD2KkTpA2k— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 16, 2023
Good on those students. Gun reform now.
Bizarre Mario level ending
Mario levels like this should be ILLEGAL pic.twitter.com/iYnl2X3pDM— GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) February 16, 2023
Is this what folks are conjuring up nowadays?
iOS 16.3 emojis revealed
I'm a fan of the goose.
Black Panther's 5-year anniversary
5 years ago today, 'Black Panther' was released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/c1N2xtFbJx— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) February 16, 2023
One of the best comic book movies ever made. Happy five years.
This is too wholesome
Diana Flores didn’t tell her family she was the star of the NFL’s Super Bowl commercial.— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
This is the moment she revealed it to them. ❤️🥹 @diana_flores33 pic.twitter.com/TqOeffVK7i
It was probably the best Super Bowl commercial.
New Marvel Snap card series drops announced
MARVEL SNAP's next Series Drop is around the corner.— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) February 15, 2023
See which cards will move from Series 5 to 4 and from Series 4 to 3 in our upcoming patch! pic.twitter.com/fiueTzD4c7
Maria Hill and Agent Coulson will be great additions to Series 3.
Bass Pro Shop bowling alley 9/11 memorial
That time we went to the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid but it was also 9/11 and they inexplicably put the memorial newscasts on the big screen in the fish-themed bowling alley pic.twitter.com/A7jLNyBOmG— Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 16, 2023
Those are a group of words that have probably never been arranged together before.
A cute dog to send you off for the day
This is Blu. She's had a long day of being tiny and cute. Very grateful she found somewhere to rest her head. 12/10 moving is now illegal pic.twitter.com/gVmRHI4hzE— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 15, 2023
*sheds tear*.
