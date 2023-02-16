Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - February 16, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

MSU student sit-in

Good on those students. Gun reform now.

Bizarre Mario level ending

Is this what folks are conjuring up nowadays?

iOS 16.3 emojis revealed

All of the new emojis coming to the iOS 16.4 beta.

Source: MacRumors

I'm a fan of the goose.

Black Panther's 5-year anniversary

One of the best comic book movies ever made. Happy five years.

This is too wholesome

It was probably the best Super Bowl commercial.

New Marvel Snap card series drops announced

Maria Hill and Agent Coulson will be great additions to Series 3.

Bass Pro Shop bowling alley 9/11 memorial

Those are a group of words that have probably never been arranged together before.

A cute dog to send you off for the day

*sheds tear*.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever sleeping on the floor.
Leia wants you to vote for her on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

