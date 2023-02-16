Destiny 2: Lightfall gives a grapple melee to all classes alongside its grappling hook Lightfall is not only going to let you swing around its environments, but also pummel foes with grapple melee combos no matter what class you pick.

We are just a few days out from the official launch of Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, and Bungie is still bringing the sweet details about what players can expect. For instance, today we learned that not only are all classes getting a grappling hook to swing around the game, but the new Strand element provides a grapple melee attack to all classes that will let you close the gap and deliver punishment in a jiffy.

Bungie went into details about this new twist on gameplay and combat via the Strand subclass in a special Destiny 2: Lightfall ViDoc shared on February 16, 2023. It was there that we learned more about the threat of The Witness, Emperor Calus’s new groove, and Strand. Perhaps most illuminating was the new look we got at grappling abilities granted by the Strand subclass. It turns out that every class - Hunter, Titan, and Warlock - will have access to a grappling hook ability that lets them swing around the game. What’s more, if you use it on an enemy, you can deploy a special grapple melee attack, also as any class.

Grappling onto enemies with Strand in Destiny 2: Lightfall will stun them shortly, and allow you to deliver a devastating punch, no matter what class you play.

Source: Bungie

This is one of the best looks we’ve gotten at the Strand subclass element since it was first introduced with its own trailer. We learned of the Grappling Hook ability back then, but the confirmation of the grapple melee ability for all classes was a delightful new wrinkle from today’s documentary. More notable is that the Grappling Hook and melee ability will take the place of a Guardian’s Grenade ability. The team at Bungie wanted to make the change all the more impactful, so they decided to give the Grappling Hook an offensive twist that would make it a viable selection over Grenades.

Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release date is at the end of this February 2023. As we get closer to the launch, stay tuned for more details, and read up on how to prepare for the expansion, right here at Shacknews.