Tesla reportedly fires dozens of Buffalo employees the day after workers announced unionization plan The Workers United union has filed a complaint to the NLRB claiming Tesla fired employees 'in retaliation for union activity and to discourage union activity.'

In a, perhaps unsurprising, turn of events, Tesla has seemingly fired a number of workers in Buffalo, New York who were organizing to form a union within the company. The firings took place just a day after New York Tesla employees announced intention to organize a union vote. Such being the case, Workers United has filed a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board claiming that the firings were a direct retaliation against union organization at the electric car company.

The Workers United filing to the NLRB on behalf of the terminated Tesla employees was reported today by Bloomberg. Reportedly, Tesla employees at the Buffalo gigafactory were hit with surprise performance reviews just a day after it was announced that workers were organizing a union with the help of the Workers United group. The More Perfect Union Twitter alleges that more than 30 employees were fired, which is apparently eight times more than usual in said performance evaluation sweeps. Many of the employees worked on Tesla’s Autopilot program and some were directly involved in the organization of a union at the company.

The Tesla Workers United group claims that despite the firings, it will not back down from organizing a union within the company. In fact, it claims the firings prove the company's need for a union.

Source: Tesla Workers United

Tesla’s response to unionization within the company is troubling, but not uncommon. Elon Musk has previously signaled intense opposition to unionization. If the NLRB acts upon the complaint fielded by Workers United, it wouldn’t even be the first time Musk and Tesla have been punished for anti-union behavior. In 2021, the NLRB ordered Musk to delete anti-union tweets and reinstate fired worker Richard Ortiz, whose employment was allegedly terminated due to pro-union advocacy.

The Tesla Workers United group has also announced it will not back down.

“We’re angry,” Tesla Workers United wrote. “But this won’t slow us down or stop us. They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede. These firings are the exact reason why we need a union at Tesla. We believe we can do this, but more importantly we believe we will do this.”

It will remain to be seen if Tesla faces similar consequences for its firing of employees seemingly over union organization from the NLRB. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this story for further updates and developments.