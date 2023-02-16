Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

TwitchCon 2023 comes to Paris and Las Vegas

TwitchCon is coming to new cities for its EU and NA shows this year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

TwitchCon is the streaming platform’s annual convention that brings creators and viewers together at an in-person venue for a few days. There are typically two shows each year, one in Europe and one in North America. While that formula will be returning for this year’s show, TwitchCon is coming to two cities that it’s never been to before. TwitchCon 2023 will take place in Paris and Las Vegas.

Twitch announced its new locations for TwitchCon 2023 in a blog post on its website. TwitchCon EU will take place from July 8-9, 2023 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. TwitchCon NA will be held from October 20-22, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will mark the first time that France hosts a TwitchCon EU, and the first time that TwitchCon NA takes place outside of California.

A large crowd at the TwitchCon stage.

Source: Twitch

TwitchCon 2022 was held in Amsterdam and San Diego and was the return to in-person shows after the 2020 shows were canceled and moved to an online format due to the pandemic. Badges are not on sale yet, but Twitch is encouraging fans to star booking hotels now to secure themselves a spot near the convention center. It’s also currently unclear which Twitch streamers will be making appearances at this year’s TwitchCon shows. Be sure to bookmark our TwitchCon topic page as we await more details on the upcoming conventions.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

