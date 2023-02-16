Tesla (TSLA) recalls 362,758 vehicles, will provide over-the-air FSD software update as fix Issues with Tesla's Full Self-Driving software led to the recent recalls.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Software, commonly referred to as FSD, is one of the key features of the popular electric vehicle family. However, it’s also the cause of some serious woes on the consumer side, which have now caused the company to take some affirmative action. Tesla has recalled 362,758 vehicles due to issues with its FSD that may cause crashes. The company will release a software update to address the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made a statement on its website in which it cited some serious issues with the current state of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, particularly in regard to the 2021 Tesla Model 3. “Full Self-Driving Software May Cause Crash: FSD Beta software that allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash.” This issue led the EV manufacturer to recall hundreds of thousands of cars today.



Luckily for Tesla owners, the recall doesn’t mean that their vehicle needs to be brought in for emergency maintenance or anything. Tesla will soon provide a free over-the-air software update to fix the issue. The company also says that it’s unaware of any injuries or deaths related to the FSD problem. It has not been announced when the free software update will be available to Tesla owners.

This isn’t the first time that Tesla has had to recall vehicles over issues with its software functionality. Last year, the manufacturer recalled 1.1 million vehicles due to an issue with its auto-reversal. In more grim Tesla news, the company has reportedly fired dozens of workers at a factory in Buffalo just one day after they announced plans to unionize, reaffirming Elon Musk’s firmly held anti-union stance. For more Tesla news, Shacknews has the information you need to know.