Evening Reading - February 13, 2023

Watch it again

I know you've probably already seen this teaser trailer, but watch it again. I love it when companies do in-universe trailers for movies as opposed to scenes and moments from the film. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is looking incredible.

A doco about Bungie in the Halo-era

The original Halo trilogy has got to be one of the best and consistently excellent collection of video games.

Thinking about the universe

What is the "shape" of the universe and how infinite is it?

An iconic typeface

Do you recognize this font or typeface?

Give me non-traditional meat products

They shoudl come up with horrifying new vegan meats that have no living reference point — Marina Ayano Kittaka 橘高 (@even_kei) February 10, 2023

Cthulhu meat? Yes.

The best recycling bin

Nom!

Bloodborne artwork

i fucking love to paint Bloodborne stuff pic.twitter.com/BJS1n20KaZ — Espen Sætervik (@Gazedsoul) February 12, 2023

I want some of these paintings.

Xbox 360 faceplates were ahead of their time

Got ahold of an Xbox 360 Dev kit that had an Xbox Live 2008 Arcade faceplate on it! I could only find 1 photo online of this, in an article saying a select few developers & Xbox elitists received them.



With that said, what was your favorite arcade game? I loved Castle Crashers! pic.twitter.com/dNdSEK50H9 — Andrew (@GamingLegend64) February 12, 2023

Oh, so NOW everyone wants a faceplate for their PS5?

Elden Ring statues

I would like one of these please!

