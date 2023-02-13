Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - February 13, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Watch it again

I know you've probably already seen this teaser trailer, but watch it again. I love it when companies do in-universe trailers for movies as opposed to scenes and moments from the film. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is looking incredible.

A doco about Bungie in the Halo-era

The original Halo trilogy has got to be one of the best and consistently excellent collection of video games.

Thinking about the universe

What is the "shape" of the universe and how infinite is it?

An iconic typeface

Do you recognize this font or typeface?

Give me non-traditional meat products

Cthulhu meat? Yes.

The best recycling bin

Nom!

Bloodborne artwork

I want some of these paintings.

Xbox 360 faceplates were ahead of their time

Oh, so NOW everyone wants a faceplate for their PS5?

Elden Ring statues

I would like one of these please!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want more ways to support Shacknews? Check out Shackpets! It's free on iOS and Android and it's all about looking at pictures of cute pets and voting on epic battles of cuteness!

Rad sleeping on a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola