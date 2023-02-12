Dark, Milk & White Chocolate Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3 Check out the results for the Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate Splatfest in Splatoon 3.

The latest Splatfest in Splatoon 3 has finished and the results are in. This time, players were asked to pick their favorite type of chocolate: Dark, Milk, or White. While nearly every single category was close, this time one team managed to win every single match.

Dark, Milk & White Chocolate Splatfest results

The winner for the Dark, Milk, and White Chocolate Splatfest is White Chocolate. While every single category was close, with results differing by a couple of percentage points, White Chocolate managed to win every single one. This marks the second time that a team has managed to win every single category, with the first occasion being the Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest.

Dark, Milk & White Chocolate Splatfest results Dark Chocolate Milk Chocolate White Chocolate Conch Shells 33.18% 31.66% 35.16% (8p) Votes 24.47% 33.31% 42.22% (10p) Open 32.14% 31.23% 36.63% (12p) Pro 33.32% 31.18% 35.50% (12p) Tricolor Battle 33.15% 32.91% 33.94% (15p) Total points 0p 0p 57p

The Conch Shell category tracks how many Conch Shells a team earns. These are awarded for leveling up the Catalog during a Splatfest. White Chocolate secured a healthy 35.16 percent, trailed by nearly 2 percentage points by Dark Chocolate.

The Votes was by far the most lopsided category, with more players seemingly preferring White Chocolate over the other types (how anyone could vote against Dark Chocolate is beyond me). Though it wasn’t as unbalanced as Gear, Grub, and Fun, White Chocolate managed to secure 42.22 percent of the vote. Dark Chocolate was snubbed, securing only 24.47 percent.

The Clout category is split into three sections: Open, Pro, and Tricolor battles. White Chocolate won Open with 36.63 percent, Pro with 35.50 percent, and Tricolor with 33.94 percent.

Each category was close but White Chocolate managed to win every single one.

Source: Shacknews

Fans of White Chocolate really came out in force for this Splatfest. If you participated, or at least voted, you’ll find a few Super Sea Snails in your account for your efforts. Swing by our Splatoon 3 topic for more guides and info for the next Splatfest.