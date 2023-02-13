Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Bigscreen Beyond tethered VR HMD packs tons of specs into a small device

The Bigscreen Beyond is one of the smallest VR HMDs we've seen yet.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

As virtual reality continues to grow and evolve, it’s been interesting to see how manufacturers take to the hardware. While many VR HMDs can be large and rather cumbersome, there’s something to be said about smaller sleek products, especially ones you wear on your face. That’s a key element of Bigscreen Beyond, a new VR HMD that’s quite smaller than what we’re used to seeing in the space.

On the Bigscreen Beyond website, we learn more about what the manufacturer has deemed “the world’s smallest VR headset.” The small device is 143.1mm x 52.4mm and comes in at 127 grams. Looking at official images, the HMD is almost the same width as the support band that wraps around the user’s head. Although the Bigscreen Beyond is small, the manufacturer makes it clear that there have been no compromises in regard to quality.

A person playing a racing game with the Bigscreen Beyond.

Source: Bigscreen Beyond

As for its gaming capability, the Bigscreen Beyond will have full compatibility with SteamVR at launch, meaning all of your VR titles on Valve’s PC platform should be fully playable.

There is also a strong emphasis on comfort with the Bigscreen Beyond. Buyers will be asked to scan their faces using the company’s software on their smartphone. That scan is then used to ensure that the HMD’s mesh is designed to fit properly on their face. This will also help to prevent light leakage, a common complaint with other VR headsets.

The Bigscreen Beyond is scheduled to ship in Q3, 2023. The product costs $999.00 USD and pre-orders are available now on the Bigscreen Beyond website. As we learn more details about Bigscreen Beyond, stick with Shacknews for all the details.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola