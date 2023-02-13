Bigscreen Beyond tethered VR HMD packs tons of specs into a small device The Bigscreen Beyond is one of the smallest VR HMDs we've seen yet.

As virtual reality continues to grow and evolve, it’s been interesting to see how manufacturers take to the hardware. While many VR HMDs can be large and rather cumbersome, there’s something to be said about smaller sleek products, especially ones you wear on your face. That’s a key element of Bigscreen Beyond, a new VR HMD that’s quite smaller than what we’re used to seeing in the space.

On the Bigscreen Beyond website, we learn more about what the manufacturer has deemed “the world’s smallest VR headset.” The small device is 143.1mm x 52.4mm and comes in at 127 grams. Looking at official images, the HMD is almost the same width as the support band that wraps around the user’s head. Although the Bigscreen Beyond is small, the manufacturer makes it clear that there have been no compromises in regard to quality.



Source: Bigscreen Beyond

Beyond’s ultra-high resolution OLED microdisplays produce breathtaking colors, deep black levels, razor sharp clarity, and unbelievable detail. Combined with advanced pancake optics, Beyond achieves 2-3X greater visual fidelity than other VR headsets.

As for its gaming capability, the Bigscreen Beyond will have full compatibility with SteamVR at launch, meaning all of your VR titles on Valve’s PC platform should be fully playable.

There is also a strong emphasis on comfort with the Bigscreen Beyond. Buyers will be asked to scan their faces using the company’s software on their smartphone. That scan is then used to ensure that the HMD’s mesh is designed to fit properly on their face. This will also help to prevent light leakage, a common complaint with other VR headsets.

The Bigscreen Beyond is scheduled to ship in Q3, 2023. The product costs $999.00 USD and pre-orders are available now on the Bigscreen Beyond website. As we learn more details about Bigscreen Beyond, stick with Shacknews for all the details.