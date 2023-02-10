Shacknews Dump - February 10, 2023 AI showed its rear end once again, but Nintendo brought the goods this week, and we're discussing it all on the latest Dump!

Welcome to another Friday, Shackers. It’s about time to sign off for the weekend, but we’ve got some hot news to discuss from the week and we aim to do it! That means it’s time for another dense edition of the Shacknews Dump!

On this February 10 edition of the Dump, we’re talking all about the Nintendo Direct, including the wonderful announcements made, the somewhat over-the-top threat made beforehand, and the new $70 price tag on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That’s not all. We also have a number of AI stories to discuss, Bobby Kotick shooting his month off about authorities scrutinizing the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal, and much more.

You can tune in as we discuss these and other hot gaming and tech news topics as the Shacknews Dump goes live at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming on today’s Shacknews Dump:

The AI may fail us, the Zeldas may get pricier, but the Dump remains dumping. Tune in as we go live to talk about the week’s hottest news shortly.