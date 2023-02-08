Nintendo will determine $70 game price points on a 'case-by-case basis' The first Nintendo title to be listed at the higher price point is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The conversation around video game prices has renewed today as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition was announced and players went to pre-order a copy of the game. While the Collector's Edition is not yet live, consumers have noticed that the standard version of the game now sits at $70, with some wondering if this is the normal price point moving forward. According to Nintendo, this is not the case, with the company deciding prices on a “case-by-case basis.”



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo responded to GameInformer’s request for comment on the $70 price point for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. According to the response, Nintendo determines the price for any of its products on a case-by-case basis. This does not appear to be a trend for all games, with Nintendo reiterating that this will be decided individually.

On the reasoning for the $69.99 price tag for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: "We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis." On if this is the trend for Nintendo titles going forward: "No. We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis."

Recently, Sony adjusted the pricing for many of its titles to $70. The critically acclaimed Demon’s Souls was one of the first titles for the PlayStation 5 to hit the new price point, with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan defending the price adjustment.

With more games increasing in price, it’s only logical for Nintendo Switch owners to wonder whether this is a new trend for Nintendo products moving forward. Though it doesn’t seem like all Nintendo games will be set at $70, it’s now a new benchmark that consumers will need to consider when making a purchase.

While players are focused on this price increase, it’s worth noting that the price of games has slowly increased over the years. A game on the Atari 2600 sold for $39.99 while most gamers today will be familiar with the $59.99 price point. However, a report by GamesIndustry.biz breaks this down further, noting that when adjusted for 2022 dollars, the relative price of video games has steadily decreased. An Atari 2600 game was the equivalent of roughly $195 dollars in today’s money.

All of this is to say that, while the price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will sit at $70, it’s not necessarily going to be the norm for all first-party Nintendo games moving forward.