Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021Elden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Evening Reading - December 14, 2022

Get caught up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, December 14!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Spirited Away

Now I want to rewatch the Ghibli films over the holiday break.

Kirby plush

It's so cute! 

High on Life

I really love the way this game interacts with you, it's worth checking out especially if you have Game Pass.

Neon

A very lovely little neon Fuecoco.

Star Collector

Some more art to brighten up your evening. 

Super Nintendo World

Super awesome.

Kratos

In the style of Hades 2.

Paladins cosplay

Woah!

Slide cat

Slide cat loves the slide, and I love slide cat.

Rollin'

They see me rollin'... 

Whoopsie

Still got the food at the end though, so that's good. 

Same 

I just rotate between them all.

Garden Galaxy

I've got to check this one out, it looks so charming and relaxing.

Cozy Winter

In case you need a breather or way to de-stress. 

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for December 14 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on his back on beige carpet looking up at the camera
My floofy boy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded Shackpets yet you should, it's free on iOS and Android and packed full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola