Evening Reading - December 14, 2022

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2022 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 2
- High on Life review: Choose your own space adventure
- Twitter permanently suspends ElonJet account tracking Elon Musk's flights
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Development deep dive with Illfonic
- Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023
- China preparing $143 billion fiscal package aimed at self-sufficiency in chip production
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Spirited Away
Here's a brief sequence from Spirit Away made by the veteran Ghibli animator Akihiko Yamashita ; the fluidity here is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/JqpJhYrVRw— D.K. (@DanKantori) December 13, 2022
Now I want to rewatch the Ghibli films over the holiday break.
Kirby plush
Your last saved image is what he brought pic.twitter.com/hOscqYRuKH— Pictures Of Kirby To Brighten Up Your Day (@KirbyPictures) December 13, 2022
It's so cute!
High on Life
Dammit, this dumb game made me laugh. I'm not proud of myself. #highonlifegame #HighOnLife pic.twitter.com/i1Prhs9aHL— Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) December 13, 2022
I really love the way this game interacts with you, it's worth checking out especially if you have Game Pass.
Neon
ホゲータ🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/tVcT8WdYoa— シチ (@7Cube_Ori) December 12, 2022
A very lovely little neon Fuecoco.
Star Collector
star collector pic.twitter.com/94zEof0ELp— maru (@maruti_bitamin) December 14, 2022
Some more art to brighten up your evening.
Super Nintendo World
Get ready for a new world of adventures when #SuperNintendoWorld opens 2/17/23 @UniStudios! pic.twitter.com/kuntHbnY9V— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2022
Super awesome.
Kratos
Ok, so I've been emulating a lot of art lately.— Patrick Gañas (@patrick_ganas) December 10, 2022
Well, because I'm bored.
So with Hades 2 trailer release, I thought why not.
So here's a Hades-fied Kratos. pic.twitter.com/FTeClYe4xX
In the style of Hades 2.
Paladins cosplay
After several years of Smite cosplay, it's time I gave Paladins some love too.— Bradiatore (@Bradiatore) December 12, 2022
Here's Deadly Pallor VII!#PaladinsCosplayContest pic.twitter.com/37JnGr4Reg
Woah!
Slide cat
Cat loves the slide.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/kvLyiJaLLm— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 6, 2022
Slide cat loves the slide, and I love slide cat.
Rollin'
This is Goose and Raymond. Goose wanted to roll down a snowy hill but picked one that was too flat. Raymond is helping. 14/10 for both pic.twitter.com/cje3SWxMdt— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 13, 2022
They see me rollin'...
Whoopsie
Why I found this so funny lol pic.twitter.com/UjLU2bF9oX— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) November 13, 2022
Still got the food at the end though, so that's good.
Same
December 14, 2022
I just rotate between them all.
Garden Galaxy
✨ GARDEN GALAXY IS OUT NOW ✨— Anneka Tran (@annekatran) December 14, 2022
🌿 https://t.co/yyJca1ARiw pic.twitter.com/eTHxd8IJkV
I've got to check this one out, it looks so charming and relaxing.
Cozy Winter
In case you need a breather or way to de-stress.
