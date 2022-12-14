Evening Reading - December 14, 2022

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, December 14!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Spirited Away

Here's a brief sequence from Spirit Away made by the veteran Ghibli animator Akihiko Yamashita ; the fluidity here is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/JqpJhYrVRw — D.K. (@DanKantori) December 13, 2022

Now I want to rewatch the Ghibli films over the holiday break.

Kirby plush

Your last saved image is what he brought pic.twitter.com/hOscqYRuKH — Pictures Of Kirby To Brighten Up Your Day (@KirbyPictures) December 13, 2022

It's so cute!

High on Life

I really love the way this game interacts with you, it's worth checking out especially if you have Game Pass.

Neon

A very lovely little neon Fuecoco.

Star Collector

Some more art to brighten up your evening.

Super Nintendo World

Get ready for a new world of adventures when #SuperNintendoWorld opens 2/17/23 @UniStudios! pic.twitter.com/kuntHbnY9V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2022

Super awesome.

Kratos

Ok, so I've been emulating a lot of art lately.

Well, because I'm bored.



So with Hades 2 trailer release, I thought why not.

So here's a Hades-fied Kratos. pic.twitter.com/FTeClYe4xX — Patrick Gañas (@patrick_ganas) December 10, 2022

In the style of Hades 2.

Paladins cosplay

After several years of Smite cosplay, it's time I gave Paladins some love too.



Here's Deadly Pallor VII!#PaladinsCosplayContest pic.twitter.com/37JnGr4Reg — Bradiatore (@Bradiatore) December 12, 2022

Woah!

Slide cat

Slide cat loves the slide, and I love slide cat.

Rollin'

This is Goose and Raymond. Goose wanted to roll down a snowy hill but picked one that was too flat. Raymond is helping. 14/10 for both pic.twitter.com/cje3SWxMdt — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 13, 2022

They see me rollin'...

Whoopsie

Why I found this so funny lol pic.twitter.com/UjLU2bF9oX — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) November 13, 2022

Still got the food at the end though, so that's good.

Same

I just rotate between them all.

Garden Galaxy

I've got to check this one out, it looks so charming and relaxing.

Cozy Winter

In case you need a breather or way to de-stress.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for December 14 to a close.

My floofy boy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded Shackpets yet you should, it's free on iOS and Android and packed full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it's your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you'd like to share with us? Drop 'em in the comments!