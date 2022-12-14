Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Development deep dive with Illfonic We spoke with the development team at Illfonic for a series of chats about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the latest video game adaptation of the hit blockbuster film. This asymmetrical multiplayer game sees players facing off as either the ghosts or the titular Ghostbusters. We’ve been having a good time with the game ourselves, so we caught up with the folks at Illfonic to discuss the game’s development in a series of interviews.

Shacknews head of video and resident Ghostbusters fanatic Greg Burke conducted a three-part interview with Illfonic to talk about their work on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. In the first video, the team talks about early design work and working with Ghost Corps, the company that oversees the Ghostbusters franchise. With the company self-publishing this time around, Illfonic CCO Jared Gerritzen said that increased the stakes for the team. “My analogy is we’re really great rock climbers, but this is the first time we went up a mountain without safety gear.”

The second part of the interview centers on the ongoing state of the game and potential post-launch content. Gerritzen told us that playing online really put things in perspective for him, as players would do things that the devs never did or thought of during their internal sessions. It’s also influenced some of their decision-making behind the scenes.

In the final video, Greg asks Illfonic’s CCO questions from the community. When asked about the omission of the Ghostbusters 2 logo, Gerritzen said that the team originally planned to let players switch between logo patches, but it ended up being a bit more intense of a task than they were hoping for. The idea was scrapped for launch, but the door is always open down the road. The duo also talked about new weapons, ghosts, and more.

The three-part interview deep dive with Illfonic is a must-watch for Ghostbusters fans and players of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. It’s an incredibly insightful look at the new asymmetrical multiplayer game. For more developer talks, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHub TV YouTube channels.