Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2022 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 2 The second day our Shacknews GOTY 2022 stream is here so come and help us raise money for Extra Life!

It’s time for the second day of Game of the Year 2022 deliberations here at Shacknews. For those getting caught up, we’re jumping online on Twitch to stream some of our top picks for GOTY, discussing each game’s merits, while also raising money for Extra Life. We’d love for you to join us.

The livestream is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and will go until the afternoon for those in the west coast and the evening for those in the east. You can watch over on the Shacknews Twitch channel or right here with the video embed.

Take a look at the following table to get a clear picture of what games we’ll be playing today and at what times you can expect the fun to start. As you can see, there are seven fantastic games on the agenda and you won’t want to miss a second of the action.

Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2022 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 2 Stream Game Host Time Nobody Saves the World Donovan Erskine 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Kirby and the Forgotten Land Morgan Shaver 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Rumbleverse TJ Denzer 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Donovan Erskine 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Pokemon Legends: Arceus Donovan Erskine 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Bill Lavoy 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Elden Ring Sam Chandler 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

As mentioned above, we’re not here just to talk about video games, we’re also raising money for charity. We’ve partnered with Extra Life to support the ongoing efforts of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital as they look to make the lives of kids a bit easier. You can help us brighten the life of a child by visiting the Shacknews Extra Life page and donating what you can!

Be sure to come and join in the fun, let us know what you think about the games released this year, and help us raise money for Extra Life!