Weekend Discussion - December 10, 2022

We have made it through the hype of The Game Awards and landed on a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion! Let's take a deeper look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Street Fighter 6 gets a release date

I am pretty excited that as of right now, 2023 is shaping up to be a massive year for the FGC. Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer which means it's going to be out before EVO and dropping the week after Combo Breaker. This may be the year I get to head to EVO to see the new game played at it's highest level on the big stage.

Tekken 8 also looks good!

We also got a brand new look at Tekken 8 which seems to be ready to continue the family drama of the Mishiimas. It's pretty interesting, seeing characters like Paul and Law looking a bit more grizzeled this time around.

And Now...The Internet

There was a new look at Super Mario Bros: The Movie during The Game Awards and I have even more confidence in this film being good.

AEW has really found it's footing the past couple of weeks. I am so happy to see "Absolute" Ricky Starks rising up the card as well. This past wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Starks had what I would consider a defining moment going mic to mic with the current World Champion MJF. Watch the full segment below.

Ahead of this week's Saturday Night Live, I figured I'd drop a sketch from last week's episode because Keke Palmer killed it on the show.

We lost a real one this week. Rest in Peace to Bob.

Thank you for always being my friend, Bob. I love you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNpUYil0Ut — Big Bird (@BigBird) December 5, 2022

Getting excited for River City Girls 2 and I love Provie's voice in the game! Show her some love.

BABY’S FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



I’m SO SO SOO EXCITED to finally announce that I Voice the Break dancing brawler Provie in River City Girls 2 from @WayForward



RCG2 launches Dec.15 on Consoles and PC in North America and Europe be sure to check it out! https://t.co/NLOvPSAdTO pic.twitter.com/zttiZxSiWk — Hatsune DEEku is in their SENIOR YEAR era (@THEEDeezumaki) December 6, 2022

Norman Reedus seems like a cool guy. Would be interesting to see him involved with a racing game given his love for bikes.

Two Titans meet! I hope that we get to hear more about what NRS is working on early next year but I'm glad that the overall community seems to be positive after Ed Boon killed expectations of any kind of NRS game reveal at The Game Awards.

This was great. My sister used to play the Harvest Moon games for hours so seeing this was pretty hilarious to me.

Harvest Moon games in real life: pic.twitter.com/BgMaehFh9W — Cloudie McDoom (@cloudiemcdoom) November 30, 2022

As usual, I like ending with a feel good note when I can so here's a solid pic of two awesome people from The Game Awards this week.

Weekend Vibes

The Game Awards Orchestra was showing out.

And now time for a totally different vibe with this Westside Gunn drop!

I hope you have an amazing weekend and take some time to get in some swipes on Shackpets! See you all next week.