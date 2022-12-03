Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - December 3, 2022

It's a new month and let's get it started right with a healthy helping of Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
There was quite a lot going on this week and we got time to share all the bold and the weiird on Weekend Discussion!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Considering diving into a new game this weekend? Check out Donovan's review of the new horror joint, The Callisto Protocol.

Blake and Greg had a great conversation with Arcade1Up that you should take some time to check out.

And Now...The internet

I am really excited for Guardians of the Calaxy 3. I think it's definitely going to tug on the heart strings but I love having atleast one super family in the MCU. It's going to be interesting to see if they leave the Guardians alone with James Gunn's departure after this project. What did you think of the GOTG holiday special? Sound off in the comments!

I love these Miles looks! 

I never thought I would see a holiday themed Freddy but here we are. Pretty cool actually. 

Makes me happy to see that David Hayter is an AEW fan. 

This is pretty impressive. 

I don't play Minecraft but I would play a Bloodborne version. 

This looks pretty damn clean. 

Weekend Vibes

Well the hip-hop producer Metro Boomin dropped something epic this week. This short film for his project Heroes & Villains even has freakin' Morgan Freeman making an appearance. Check out the video below. 

I gotta' show some love to that Soul Train Awards Soul Cypher from the other day. Durand Bernarr killed that. Take a listen. 

We are preparing for the end of the year and having fun playing the best games of the year as well. I hope that you all have a great weekend and take some time to use our newly updated pet mobile app  Shackpets!

Community Manager

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

