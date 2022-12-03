Weekend Discussion - December 3, 2022

There was quite a lot going on this week and we got time to share all the bold and the weiird on Weekend Discussion!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Considering diving into a new game this weekend? Check out Donovan's review of the new horror joint, The Callisto Protocol.

Blake and Greg had a great conversation with Arcade1Up that you should take some time to check out.

And Now...The internet

I am really excited for Guardians of the Calaxy 3. I think it's definitely going to tug on the heart strings but I love having atleast one super family in the MCU. It's going to be interesting to see if they leave the Guardians alone with James Gunn's departure after this project. What did you think of the GOTG holiday special? Sound off in the comments!

I love these Miles looks!

Spider-Verse movie suit and Symbiote suit mods from Miles Morales PC. Looking good! pic.twitter.com/LLXgDVLhhD — Khalid Brooks (Miles Morales of Earth-1218) (@KhalidBrooks1) November 26, 2022

This was awesome.

I made this “get well soon” message for a friend of mine whose son is facing some challenges. One of the perks of voicing “YAMI/YUGI”:) pic.twitter.com/ULYjkGqKmg — Dan_Green (@DanGreenVoices) November 22, 2022

I never thought I would see a holiday themed Freddy but here we are. Pretty cool actually.

Got to take Freddy to a pop-up here called Snow Carnival!



I was swarmed by kids at every step BUT that is just the life of Freddy Fazbear pic.twitter.com/MriNZ01b4I — Sauce (@daregularsauce) November 24, 2022

Makes me happy to see that David Hayter is an AEW fan.

Chalk up another win for the Hayters. — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) November 27, 2022

This is pretty impressive.

I remember me and Jorge discussing what we wanted to achieve on this cycle 3 years ago. I couldn’t be happier and prouder of the pipeline, process and the results we got. Team work all around, from Eng, Art, Rigging, Lighting, Production, Studio… basically a dream team in action https://t.co/hc4SPPR5KC — Glauco Longhi (@glaucolonghi) November 23, 2022

I don't play Minecraft but I would play a Bloodborne version.

This looks pretty damn clean.

Striking Distance Studios surprised me with a CUSTOM PC on stream for the release of #TheCallistoProtocol 😭 I've always admired what Glenn and his team have done. Thank you for blessing me with this amazing gift! pic.twitter.com/U5VgsPtrut — ChelseaBytes | Angrboda IS HERE (@ChelseaBytes) December 2, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Well the hip-hop producer Metro Boomin dropped something epic this week. This short film for his project Heroes & Villains even has freakin' Morgan Freeman making an appearance. Check out the video below.

I gotta' show some love to that Soul Train Awards Soul Cypher from the other day. Durand Bernarr killed that. Take a listen.

We are preparing for the end of the year and having fun playing the best games of the year as well. I hope that you all have a great weekend and take some time to use our newly updated pet mobile app Shackpets!