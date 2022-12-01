Discord's new Server Subscription service offers a 90/10 revenue split Discord server owners will be able to keep 90% of the revenue earned from each Server Subscription sold.

Discord is rolling out a brand new way for users to make money off the platform with the introduction of Server Subscriptions. Using this new monetization option, individuals running Discord servers have the opportunity to bring in a solid stream of income thanks to the platform offering a 90/10 revenue split for each Server Subscription sold.

Server Subscriptions gives you the ability to monetize your Discord server by offering members of your community the ability to purchase a monthly subscription to access unique server perks, and depending on how you set them up, exclusive channels to talk in.

Discord notes that server owners will get to keep 90 percent of each monthly Server Subscription sold “minus some small processing fees for legal’s sake.” In terms of what individuals purchasing a Server Subscription can receive on their end, this is largely left up to the server owner in question. Examples of things that may be bundled in with a Server Subscription on Discord include things like access to exclusive Text or Voice channels, premium emojis, exclusive or early access to special content, merch, and more.

Starting today, all eligible U.S. creators can make money directly from their Discord servers.



Create and customize subscription plans that offer unique roles, perks, and benefits to interested members of your community.



More info: https://t.co/6HRDRKUdlV pic.twitter.com/pFgZhXZC43 — Discord (@discord) December 1, 2022

Discord points out that server owners can even offer multiple tiers of subscriptions at different price points depending on what’s being offered. With that being said, Server Subscriptions are only available in the U.S. at the moment. Additionally, Discord servers must meet the following criteria in order to be eligible to offer Server Subscriptions:

The server owner must be based in the United States.

Your server has a good standing with Discord, meaning no recent Terms of Service or Community Guideline violations.

You must agree to our updated Monetization Terms and Server Subscriptions Policy.

For more on Server Subscriptions, be sure to check out the full page outlining the service on Discord’s official website. Now that you’re caught up on Discord’s new Server Subscription option, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Are you happy to hear Discord is offering a 90/10 revenue split? What sort of content would you like to see included with Server Subscriptions? Let us know in Chatty!

To catch up with other Discord-related news, check out some of our previous coverage as well including Discord voice integration allegedly coming to PS5 consoles, and Discord previously introducing the new Forum Channels feature.