Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Version 1.1.0 patch notes add Ranked Battles & fix 'select bugs' Game Freak and Nintendo have also promised that further fixes to the performance issues of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are on the way.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for a moment now and there are quite a few bugs in the game to address. Thankfully, Game Freak and Nintendo have begun to address them with what should be the first of a few patches. The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 1.1.0 update has launched and while it doesn’t claim to crush all the bugs, it comes with the promise that feedback has been heard and the problems will be addressed bit by bit in this and future patches.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Version 1.1.0 patch notes

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 1.1.0 patch notes add Ranked Battles to the Battle Stadium and squash only a few bugs for now.

Game Freak and Nintendo launched the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 1.1.0 update and its accompanying patch notes on December 1, 2022. Players will need to update to the latest version of the game, especially if they want to play multiplayer. You can’t do co-op or other online activities without updating the game.

The headliner on these patch notes brinks Ranked Battles to the Battle Stadium so players can throw down and prove their pokemon collection the best around with tallied and ranked results and leaderboards. Some “select bugs” were also fixed, thought the notes only specify one fix regarding music when battling the Elite Four and Top Champion. You can see the entirety of the notes just below, including a note about future updates:

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium. Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.

That covers the entirety of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Version 1.1.0 patch notes. Despite its issues, the game still sold millions of copies very quickly and many players have still had fun despite the problems, as shared in our Shacknews review. Hopefully, further issues will be ironed out as promised over future updates. Stay tuned for more details and patch notes as they become available.