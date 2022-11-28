Evening Reading - November 28, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle has quite a few constraints, including one called an entropy line.

How well do you know the back of your hand?

I think if I went on Taskmaster, I would try to find workarounds to the rules or do something quirky if I was asked to do something. You've got to set yourself apart and see where the loopholes are.

Half-Life: Alyx: Levitation is out now

I am extremely excited to get in and play this mod. It looks phenomenal.

God of War Ragnarok's NPCs keep spoiling puzzles

This is certainly one thing that stood out to me a couple of times during the course of the game but never enough to truly frustrate me. I would be looking around a room to assess all the constraints of the puzzle only to have Atreus offer some comment or assistance. I hadn't even finished "ready the instructions" yet, boy!

What is a monger?

Fish: *exist*



Fishmongers: I have absolutely got to mong this — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 27, 2022

And why do they do it to fish?

Halo Infinite Forge is popping off

Halo Infinite Forge covenant prefabs are being created by Character_Border_166. That hallway is amazing! He is making a few more covenant prefabs and will then publish them for everyone to use. #HaloInfiniteForge #Halo pic.twitter.com/OkAMZQL1uO — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) November 25, 2022

I can't wait until it leaves beta and players release some truly inspired content.

Murdoch's control is slipping

Victorians have the opportunity to give Murdoch a total kick in the teeth by supporting Premier Dan Andrews' mainstream, stable progressive Labor government. If you look at Murdoch’s vicious smear campaign, it has all the tricks his goons use in America poisoning US politics. pic.twitter.com/ip4aO2CzTN — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) November 24, 2022

Victoria said "No" to Murdoch's inane media coverage.

Incredible Lady Maria cosplay

Cosplay | Bloodborne - Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower



Cosplayer: @edelxl pic.twitter.com/7v1B6bVP9L — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) November 24, 2022

This looks like a screenshot from Bloodborne. Astounding.

This seems like quite a common theme in US content

I hate it when Americans include the year and model of a car in a story and you have to guess from context if it's a really good car or a really bad car.



"My husband showed up to our first date in a 1983 Chevrolet Anaconda."



"Haha, what a total loser or millionaire." — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) November 24, 2022

Why does everyone seem to know and/or care about the year a car was made and its model?

