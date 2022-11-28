Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 28, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle has quite a few constraints, including one called an entropy line.

How well do you know the back of your hand?

I think if I went on Taskmaster, I would try to find workarounds to the rules or do something quirky if I was asked to do something. You've got to set yourself apart and see where the loopholes are.

Half-Life: Alyx: Levitation is out now

I am extremely excited to get in and play this mod. It looks phenomenal.

God of War Ragnarok's NPCs keep spoiling puzzles

This is certainly one thing that stood out to me a couple of times during the course of the game but never enough to truly frustrate me. I would be looking around a room to assess all the constraints of the puzzle only to have Atreus offer some comment or assistance. I hadn't even finished "ready the instructions" yet, boy!

What is a monger?

And why do they do it to fish?

Halo Infinite Forge is popping off

I can't wait until it leaves beta and players release some truly inspired content.

Murdoch's control is slipping

Victoria said "No" to Murdoch's inane media coverage.

Incredible Lady Maria cosplay

This looks like a screenshot from Bloodborne. Astounding.

This seems like quite a common theme in US content

Why does everyone seem to know and/or care about the year a car was made and its model?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Sam's cat Rad lying on his back, looking into the camera

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

