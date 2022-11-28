Elon Musk might make a phone if Twitter gets booted from Apple and Android The Twitter CEO stated that he'll make an alternative phone 'if there is no other choice.'

Twitter has seen a mass exodus of advertisers following the Elon Musk takeover. This has been primarily due to sudden changes in rules on the platform and a general uncertainty surrounding the future of Twitter as a whole. There have apparently been concerns among Musk’s crowd that Twitter could one day be pulled from official app stores by Apple and Google. If it were to come to that, those folks can rest assured that Elon Musk would create his own phone.

Elon Musk was responding to a tweet from podcaster Liz Wheeler over the weekend when he teased the possibility of creating his own phone. “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone,” she said. “Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

Musk replied to the tweet, stating “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.” He didn’t provide any additional details on what the phone would be like or what operating system it would use, but an Elon Musk-developed phone is not entirely out of the question.

This stems from concerns surrounding Apple and Google, who hold the right to remove applications from the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. While there haven’t been any reports of the platforms considering a Twitter ban, it’s something on the minds of Elon Musk fans as well as the man himself. If Musk does indeed create an alternative to iPhones and Android-powered devices, it’s likely a long ways away. As for what’s currently going on at Twitter, the company recently announced that it will be delaying the launch of its Twitter Blue subscription service while it figures out the impersonation issues.