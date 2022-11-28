Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elon Musk might make a phone if Twitter gets booted from Apple and Android

The Twitter CEO stated that he'll make an alternative phone 'if there is no other choice.'
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
AP
2

Twitter has seen a mass exodus of advertisers following the Elon Musk takeover. This has been primarily due to sudden changes in rules on the platform and a general uncertainty surrounding the future of Twitter as a whole. There have apparently been concerns among Musk’s crowd that Twitter could one day be pulled from official app stores by Apple and Google. If it were to come to that, those folks can rest assured that Elon Musk would create his own phone.

Elon Musk was responding to a tweet from podcaster Liz Wheeler over the weekend when he teased the possibility of creating his own phone. “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone,” she said. “Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

A screenshot of the Elon Musk tweet referenced in this article.

Musk replied to the tweet, stating “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.” He didn’t provide any additional details on what the phone would be like or what operating system it would use, but an Elon Musk-developed phone is not entirely out of the question.

This stems from concerns surrounding Apple and Google, who hold the right to remove applications from the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. While there haven’t been any reports of the platforms considering a Twitter ban, it’s something on the minds of Elon Musk fans as well as the man himself. If Musk does indeed create an alternative to iPhones and Android-powered devices, it’s likely a long ways away. As for what’s currently going on at Twitter, the company recently announced that it will be delaying the launch of its Twitter Blue subscription service while it figures out the impersonation issues.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  Shacknews
    reply
    November 28, 2022 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elon Musk might make a phone if Twitter gets booted from Apple and Android

    baron calamity
      reply
      November 28, 2022 8:45 AM

      Guess he could buy cheap Chinese phones, rebrand them, and use one of the alternative mobile OSs. I'm not sure what the costs are but its probably a lot cheaper than building a phone from scratch.

    bobokiller
      reply
      November 28, 2022 10:13 AM

      Blackberry is going to make a comeback!!

    CptPlankton
      reply
      November 28, 2022 10:16 AM

      I'm sure that would go great and wouldn't be a colossal waste of money

    redshak
      reply
      November 28, 2022 10:19 AM

      He responds to a conservative piece of shit on Twitter and this makes the news for the next ten days.

    FrayLo
      reply
      November 28, 2022 10:33 AM

      Everyone needs to stop taking this dummy says at face value

    dkrulz
      reply
      November 28, 2022 10:37 AM

      Ah, our daily "dumb thing Elon Musk said today" thread.

    derelict515
      reply
      November 28, 2022 10:51 AM

      Does Google still make it illegal to sell Android forks and Android?

