Evening Reading - November 16, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday, Shackers! The end of it, no less. You’re over the hump, coasting into the weekend, and just one week away from the holidays. This year has both flown by and dragged on, hasn’t it? Either way, it’s still going, but it’s also time to close out the day of posting with Evening Reading. Enjoy!

<hr>

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

<iframe width="1280" height="720" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bWcVFRhL_hM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

<hr>

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Grumpy walks

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="qme" dir="ltr"> <a href="https://t.co/xU348oGivU">pic.twitter.com/xU348oGivU</a></p>— Erin (@erelbimo) <a href="https://twitter.com/erelbimo/status/1592653766414987264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

I just got to a place where cold weather is a factor in my walks again and, I won’t lie, it makes me as grumpy looking as this eagle.

<hr>

Atom splittin’ kitten

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The kittron collider...🐈🐾💫😅 <a href="https://t.co/97FGMhzgSv">pic.twitter.com/97FGMhzgSv</a></p>— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) <a href="https://twitter.com/Yoda4ever/status/1592859025548333057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

We don’t get many crossovers of cats and particle physics, but this one seems to hadron some attention!

<hr>

This week in science meat

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗦 to UPSIDE Foods on being the first cultivated meat company in the world to receive FDA approval — a bold step toward a better future for sustainable meat manufacturing... without the slaughter!<br><br>"This is a watershed moment in the history of food" — CEO <a href="https://twitter.com/UmaValeti?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UmaValeti</a> <a href="https://t.co/AxZPHq29iq">pic.twitter.com/AxZPHq29iq</a></p>— Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) <a href="https://twitter.com/FutureJurvetson/status/1592985494753013763?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Truly though, if this could end supply pressure and the cruelty that comes with it, that might be quite the breakthrough.

<hr>

To the mooooooon!

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">LIVE NOW: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Artemis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Artemis</a> era of exploration begins today with <a href="https://twitter.com/NASAArtemis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NASAArtemis</a> I, the first integrated test flight of the rocket and spacecraft that will bring humanity to the Moon. Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/NASA_SLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NASA_SLS</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/NASA_Orion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NASA_Orion</a> embark on their first voyage. <a href="https://t.co/Ngak08VFb0">https://t.co/Ngak08VFb0</a></p>— NASA (@NASA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1592721757294587905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

No, not crypto. We’re talking NASA! Well done on the launch of Artemis I!

<hr>

If the same snake bites you twice…

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">yeah so, i don’t know about you guys, but i don’t think we should give people who commit enormous massive fraud a second chance to commit enormous massive fraud again. <br><br>the jig is up. everyone knows what you really are.<br><br>you lose. good day sir. <a href="https://t.co/5xvnpFte2s">pic.twitter.com/5xvnpFte2s</a></p>— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) <a href="https://twitter.com/BillyM2k/status/1592764273742471172?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

At some point, people should maybe stop listening to any given person just because they’re rich and famous.

<hr>

Ligma and Johnson back at Twitter

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! <a href="https://t.co/LEhXV95Njj">pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj</a></p>— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1592618665933156352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Honestly, I want to see a wider view to make sure there are no gunmen right out of view. These poor guys look very stiff.

<hr>

You’ve tried chocolate, now let the gravy flow

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">biscuits and gravy fountain <a href="https://t.co/HC618iebng">pic.twitter.com/HC618iebng</a></p>— fucked up looking food (@fuckedupfoods) <a href="https://twitter.com/fuckedupfoods/status/1592718450262421504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Honestly, wouldn’t you at least take a biscuit and bring on the gravy cascade?

<hr>

And there you have it, friends. That concludes your Evening Reading for this fine Wednesday. We appreciate your readership. If you’d like to support Shacknews, then don’t forget about Mercury, where you can support the site for as little as a dollar a month. If you don’t have a dollar, there’s always Shackpets too. It’s our free app on iOS and Android that lets you upload pet pics and take part in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness.

Cute pets like Flaff can be found on Shackpets! Be sure to vote for her there!

With that, we’re out! Have a great evening, y’all. Play any good games or check out any good TV? What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!