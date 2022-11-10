Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Musk reportedly told Twitter staff that bankruptcy isn't out of the question at all-hands meeting

During an emergency all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, Elon Musk reportedly shared that the threat of bankruptcy is looming.
TJ Denzer
Image via Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
2

As we trek through another day in Twitter’s Elon Musk-led era, things are reportedly a bit dire behind closed doors. Elon Musk and other management are said to have called an emergency meeting with all employees, and in said meeting, Musk took a number of questions and concerns by employees. In that conversation, the health of the company came up and Elon reportedly said that Twitter might be in threat of bankruptcy if things don’t improve.

This emergency all-hands meeting reportedly took place on November 10, 2022, with various sources reporting on the details, including Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer and NYT’s Mike Isaac. It was in the meeting that Elon Musk answered various questions about the state of the company, what comes next, and how certain Twitter’s future is. Specifically, Elon Musk made a grim prediction if the company should fail to shape up to his expectations.

Bankruptcy isn’t out of the question,” Elon Musk reportedly told employees.

Twitter's app icon
Elon Musk has been moving quickly to attempt to make Twitter a profitable company, such as launching the Twitter Blue verification system.
Source: Twitter

This comes after a number of important staff just resigned and left Twitter, including its CISO, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. This also comes on top of a highly controversial rollout of Twitter Blue, which included axing the new official Verification checkmark system on Twitter. The situation at Twitter certainly has simplified any since Musk took over. In fact, in many cases, it now seems to be more complicated and Musk’s words today regarding bankruptcy may be seen as indicative of that chaos.

Nonetheless, Musk continues to steer the Twitter ship. Whether the company actually faces bankruptcy or not remains to be seen. That said, there’s likely plenty more activity coming from Elon’s Twitter as he tries to make the company profitable. Stay tuned for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

