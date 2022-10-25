Evening Reading - October 25, 2022

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re almost at the midway point of the week, which means it’s downhill riding from tomorrow on, but before we get there, we’ve got to close our day out proper. Let’s have ourselves another wonderful edition of the Evening Reading, shall we? Come along and take a look.

A risky trade… but worth it?

Touch the kitty if you dare. She will decide what you keep.

Silent Hill 2 in a nutshell

Silent Hill 2 For People Who Haven't Played It. pic.twitter.com/4tKdP2stBd — Doobus Goobus (@DoobusGoobus) October 25, 2022

The part with Eddie is pretty hilarious. Still very excited for the remake.

The mysterious Trash Planet of Skyrim

Games always have bugs when they are in development.



Skyrim had one that people would call the "trash planet".



When working on Skryim, you had your "loaded area". Outside of that, you couldn't work. So what happened when you accidentally dragged something past the edge? pic.twitter.com/96htmJnsUT — Nate Purkeypile 🤘🏹🔥 (@NPurkeypile) October 25, 2022

Nate Purkeypile’s stories about weird Bethesda bugs are dynamite. Check out the full Skyrim Trash Planet thread. You won’t be disappointed.

Into the night we go

Redfall still looks so dang good. Can’t wait for this one to come out.

Children of the Corn 2 was great

No one ever told me CHILDREN OF THE CORN 2 has the greatest scene in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/tyLMvniLrG — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 24, 2022

I mean… not like in a quality way, but definitely in a batpoop crazy way.

The pointiest suit

Siberian bear-hunting armor from the 1800s pic.twitter.com/15SjfgN9xc — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 24, 2022

This is my huggin’ outfit. Beware.

Spirit Halloween memes get mean

Man, this one hits way harder than it should.

